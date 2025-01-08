The NHL would have two outdoor games in Florida next season.

SLATER SCOOP: The Florida Panthers will host the NHL Winter Classic at loanDepot park in Miami. The game will be on Jan. 2, 2026 vs. the New York Rangers, sources say. pic.twitter.com/IUKP321Jnv — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 8, 2025

An outdoor NHL game often takes place in winter cities where the temperatures are frequently below zero degrees Celsius. This time, the NHL may have to push its limits for the presentation of its next two outdoor games.According to a rumor from Andy Slater of FOX Sports, the next NHL Winter Classic is set to take place at LoanDepot Park in Miami.The matchup would feature the Florida Panthers against the New York Rangers.The game is scheduled for January 2, 2026.

This isn’t the only outdoor game planned for Florida during the 2025-26 season. Tom Carroll of Boston radio station WEEI stated on X Wednesday that the NHL is expected to announce an outdoor game between the Bruins and the Lightning soon.

This matchup is likely to take place in Tampa Bay, and it wouldn’t be surprising if it occurred at Raymond James Stadium, where the Buccaneers play their home games in the NFL.

The NHL will have a lot on its plate to maintain good ice quality during these games.It went well in 2020 in Dallas, but the average winter temperature in Dallas is much colder than in Miami. For your information, it is currently around 20 degrees Celsius in Miami, which is a bit warm for playing outdoor hockey.

The good news for the NHL is that LoanDepot Park has a retractable roof. In case the NHL struggles to manage the temperature and the hot rays of the sun, the stadium’s roof can easily be closed to give it a chance.

This would mean that the Panthers would host a Winter Classic before the Canadiens!

It’s quite crazy considering the constant cold in Quebec and the rich history of Canadiens hockey. Montreal really needs to find a place to host such events. Percival Molson Stadium and the constantly renovated Olympic Stadium are in no position to compete with the great American infrastructures.

