Desnoyers: First center in Montreal in 2-3 years if he is drafted by the Canadiens (according to the Snake)

With just a few months left until the 2025 NHL Draft, there is one player in particular who stands out in the QMJHL.

I’m talking about Caleb Desnoyers, who plays for the Moncton Wildcats.

At the age of 17, Desnoyers is not just good: he is one of the best players in the league, currently ranking 4th among the top scorers.The native of Saint-Hyacinthe has collected 51 points in 31 games (!) and what impresses about his play is his ability to excel in all three zones of the ice.He excels offensively, and the same can be said for his defensive play.

Desnoyers is gaining points in the eyes of various scouts, and Simon Boisvert spoke about him in the recent episode of his podcast that he shares with Mathias Brunet (Processus).

The Snake didn’t mince words: for him, Desnoyers has what it takes to be picked in the top-3 of the draft.

And in Simon Boisvert’s eyes, Desnoyers could become the first center for the Canadiens within 2 or 3 years if he gets the chance to be selected by Kent Hughes:

« If the CH drafts Caleb Desnoyers, he becomes the first center of the team in 2-3 years! » – Simon « Snake » Boisvert

The full episode is available here https://t.co/e6Lx04YVw8#ch #Habs #processus #desnoyers pic.twitter.com/7DnK6eRKng — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 8, 2025

What’s interesting is that the Canadiens are very familiar with the player in question.

Colleague Maxime Truman notably wrote an article at the end of November stating that the CH is closely watching him, and the site Responsible Gambler echoed the same sentiment by saying that Desnoyers is an important target for the Canadiens The idea of having a player like him is tantalizing because Desnoyers is from Quebec and because it has been a long time since the CH has had a dominant player from the province in their top-6.

Even less so on the first line: David Desharnais provided great service to the CH for several years as the first center… But we can all agree that he was not part of the NHL elite at that time.

All this to say that it would be fun to see the Canadiens select Caleb Desnoyers in the upcoming draft.And if the CH is too far down in the standings, they will have what it takes to move up in the selection ranks, considering they have another first-round pick this year:

