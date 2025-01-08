Desnoyers: First center in Montreal in 2-3 years if he is drafted by the Canadiens (according to the Snake)Marc-Olivier Cook
I’m talking about Caleb Desnoyers, who plays for the Moncton Wildcats.
Desnoyers is gaining points in the eyes of various scouts, and Simon Boisvert spoke about him in the recent episode of his podcast that he shares with Mathias Brunet (Processus).
The Snake didn’t mince words: for him, Desnoyers has what it takes to be picked in the top-3 of the draft.
And in Simon Boisvert’s eyes, Desnoyers could become the first center for the Canadiens within 2 or 3 years if he gets the chance to be selected by Kent Hughes:
« If the CH drafts Caleb Desnoyers, he becomes the first center of the team in 2-3 years! » – Simon « Snake » Boisvert
The full episode is available here https://t.co/e6Lx04YVw8#ch #Habs #processus #desnoyers pic.twitter.com/7DnK6eRKng
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 8, 2025
What’s interesting is that the Canadiens are very familiar with the player in question.
Even less so on the first line: David Desharnais provided great service to the CH for several years as the first center… But we can all agree that he was not part of the NHL elite at that time.
In brief
– At least he knows it.
Matt Rempe spoke for the first time since his suspension. Acknowledged it wasn’t a good hit. He said there was no intent but that he needed to be smarter.
«Can’t happen again or it’s going to be a huge suspension. … I’m a marked man right now.»
— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) January 8, 2025
– Tony Marinaro is so entertaining.
Faut croire que Monia a eu de l’effet sur Tony…#forum #monia pic.twitter.com/l8C0tn1HHi
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 8, 2025
– The photo is magical.
Pre-game moments like this pic.twitter.com/5ZtpsIyIhE
— NHLPA (@NHLPA) January 8, 2025
– Already!
Le camp du CF Montréal se mettra en branle ce week-endhttps://t.co/lZ5BJjZzKP
— RDS (@RDSca) January 8, 2025
– Me too.
Le dossier prend de plus en plus de place du côté de Toronto. https://t.co/cAGLi1bCD9
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 8, 2025