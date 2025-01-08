Kent Hughes remains confident in the case of David Reinbacher.

Is it just me, or… are we forgetting David Reinbacher?

The Canadiens’ hope was injured while receiving a hit during a pre-season game and underwent surgery on his left knee at the beginning of October. He is not ready to return to play soon, but Kent Hughes said he is not particularly worried about his case, even if Reinbacher will need to work hard to regain his rhythm.

The Canadiens’ GM compares the defenseman’s situation to that of Kirby Dach, who had to miss nearly the entire 23-24 season:

“With his injury, David Reinbacher will have a lot of work to do to regain his level. We see it with Kirby Dach. But I think he will be able to do it. In the meantime, we include him in all team meetings and activities, and he is absorbing all the concepts. It’s not…” — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 8, 2025

Speaking of defensemen, Kent Hughes mentioned that there were too many within the organization last summer.This partly explains why he had to trade Johnathan Kovacevic to New Jersey during the off-season. And it also explains why he did not hesitate to send Jordan Harris to Columbus.

Hutson, Reinbacher, Mailloux, Xhekaj, Struble, Guhle, Engström, Barron, Harris… These guys were already part of the CH organization last summer, and we can also add Matheson and Savard to that list, even if they are older.

Barron was traded to Nashville for Alexandre Carrier, Kovacevic plays for the Devils today, and Harris was included in the Laine trade, but still.

Kent Hughes is right in saying there were too many defensemen. And he may be forced to make more tough decisions in the coming years if the young players become good…

Kent Hughes touched on several topics during his press conference, and it is relevant to discuss them. He talked about Demidov and the organization’s trip to Russia, and he said that he wants to see more from Slaf… But what is grabbing attention otherwise?

1. If Alexandre Carrier impresses the fans, it’s the same in the executives’ offices.

Kent Hughes wanted to add a defenseman who can play higher in the lineup, and that is what Carrier is bringing right now because he is able to counter the best opposing players.The CH GM also likes the fact that Guhle has been better since the arrival of the Quebecer in town.The trade deadline is in two months (March 7), but Hughes still does not know how he will approach that process.

He made the famous statement we often hear, saying that he doesn’t want to deviate from his plan… But he also said that the team’s successes will play a role in his decisions.

Habs GM Kent Hughes (in French) indicated it’s too early to determine how the Habs will approach the deadline, given their positioning and recent surge. But added they won’t deviate from their plan: “We’ll see where we’re at over the next few weeks leading up to the deadline.” — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) January 8, 2025

However, one should not expect a big splash:

3. Even if the team is in the mix and is playing above .500 (.513), the CH GM insists that the club has “accomplished nothing” yet.

The executives are hungry and see that the team is capable of doing even better.

4. Kent Hughes talked about Frank Vatrano’s contract (deferred money) and said he is not closing the door on that possibility in the future.

Because the GM is aware: in Montreal, the tax rate is high… And a contract like Vatrano’s could become an advantage of sorts.

5. The Canadiens’ GM took a long pause before answering the next question from a journalist:

Will we see Cayden Primeau in Montreal again before the end of the season?

Kent Hughes mentioned that Primeau did not have the start he wanted this season and that he is in the American Hockey League right now to regain his confidence.

But I have a feeling that if Jakub Dobes continues to perform as he has since his recall, it will be hard to remove him…

Nothin’ to see here folks.. It’s just Jakub Dobes winning his 2nd career NHL game while lookin’ like a brick wall. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/PyXXcfzsxC — Hockey Junkie (@HockeyJunkieYT) January 5, 2025

In conclusion, let’s note that Hughes emphasized the importance of a guy like Jake Evans in Martin St. Louis’ lineup.

The GM is aware that Evans has experience, is “very useful,” and is respected in the Canadiens’ locker room.

In Brief

But obviously, he did not want to comment on a contract extension because those discussions remain confidential.

Rebuilds: you also need home runs https://t.co/AcHPSPNInX — Mathias Brunet (@mathiasbrunet) January 8, 2025

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that D Filip Hronek has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL) for conditioning. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) January 8, 2025

