Kent Hughes: “Juraj (Slafkovsky) is capable of doing better”

Is Juraj Slafkovsky perfect?

No. And correct me if I’m wrong, but no one has said that either.

However, seeing that he hasn’t necessarily progressed since the beginning of the season, it’s normal to have doubts. After all, we’re talking about a first overall pick…

Kent Hughes was asked what he thought of his young player’s game, and his reaction spoke volumes.

He took a brief pause before answering the question… Then went on to say that the young player is capable of more.

“Juraj is capable of doing better, and he knows it.” -Kent Hughes — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 8, 2025

And Slaf knows it:Kent Hughes said it out loud: Juraj Slafkovsky has work to do.

Number 20 must understand that effort and willingness need to be there every night… And not every other game.

After all, Slaf has the tools to succeed, and we saw that last year. That’s why – in my eyes – the organization still believes in him, even if things have been a bit more challenging at times since the start of the season.

The Canadiens’ GM also mentioned that he isn’t necessarily surprised to see Slaf experiencing tougher moments because a player’s development isn’t always linear, even if the positive signs are there.

That being said, there’s a reason why Slaf finished 2024 ranked third among the best passers for the CH:

Most assists for the Canadiens in 2024: 48 — Nick Suzuki

46 — Mike Matheson

38 — Juraj Slafkovský

36 — Cole Caufield

26 — Lane Hutson#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fm8UTdIfuQ — Canadiens Muse (@Canadiens_Muse) January 1, 2025

Without necessarily throwing him under the bus publicly, Kent Hughes still sent a message to his player, and it’s up to the player to do what’s necessary to bounce back.

That’s not a bad thing, in my opinion. Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get a guy going!

Overtime

If he keeps up the pace, Slafkovsky will be able to finish the season with (at least) 45 points.

But still, production is less important because the results will come if – and only if – Slaf starts playing regularly the right way.