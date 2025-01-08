Kent Hughes: “Juraj (Slafkovsky) is capable of doing better”Marc-Olivier Cook
No. And correct me if I’m wrong, but no one has said that either.
However, seeing that he hasn’t necessarily progressed since the beginning of the season, it’s normal to have doubts. After all, we’re talking about a first overall pick…
Kent Hughes was asked what he thought of his young player’s game, and his reaction spoke volumes.
He took a brief pause before answering the question… Then went on to say that the young player is capable of more.
“Juraj is capable of doing better, and he knows it.” -Kent Hughes
Number 20 must understand that effort and willingness need to be there every night… And not every other game.
After all, Slaf has the tools to succeed, and we saw that last year. That’s why – in my eyes – the organization still believes in him, even if things have been a bit more challenging at times since the start of the season.
The Canadiens’ GM also mentioned that he isn’t necessarily surprised to see Slaf experiencing tougher moments because a player’s development isn’t always linear, even if the positive signs are there.
That being said, there’s a reason why Slaf finished 2024 ranked third among the best passers for the CH:
Most assists for the Canadiens in 2024:
48 — Nick Suzuki
46 — Mike Matheson
38 — Juraj Slafkovský
36 — Cole Caufield
26 — Lane Hutson#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/fm8UTdIfuQ
Without necessarily throwing him under the bus publicly, Kent Hughes still sent a message to his player, and it’s up to the player to do what’s necessary to bounce back.
That’s not a bad thing, in my opinion. Sometimes, that’s what it takes to get a guy going!
But still, production is less important because the results will come if – and only if – Slaf starts playing regularly the right way.