Let’s forget the idea of seeing Ivan Demidov play in Montreal this season.

Kent Hughes spoke with the media today as part of his mid-season review.

Right off the bat, the Canadiens’ GM didn’t hide his secrets.

The organization was not pleased with the team’s start to the season on the ice, but the GM says he is satisfied with his club’s recent performance. Rightly so!

Kent Hughes also discussed the team’s trip to Russia to see Demidov and mentioned that the Canadiens organization noticed that his ice time decreased during that period.

No chance of seeing Demidov in the NHL this season, says Kent Hughes. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 8, 2025

The Montreal leadership wanted to remind the young player that he is important for the Canadiens, and obviously, the Canadiens wanted him to feel comfortable. It worked, because Demidov began to play better afterward.But Kent Hughes also pointed out one specific thing: the idea of seeing Demidov arrive in Montreal by the end of the season should be forgotten.

Of course, we know that the Canadiens’ trip sparked controversy for political reasons, but Kent Hughes insists he has no regrets about making that trip.

Kent Hughes says he and his Canadiens colleagues weren’t the only NHL execs present in Russia when they were there. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 8, 2025

It’s a SIX-game goal streak for Ivan Demidov! The 19-year-old now has 30 points in 40 games! pic.twitter.com/av7Q5KAqiu — KHL (@khl_eng) January 5, 2025

Extension

And this is true, even if there werecriticisms directed at the team.The GM of the Canadiens added that there were other NHL clubs in Russia during that trip:Listening to him speak, you can really sense that Kent Hughes is excited about Ivan Demidov.You can feel in his words that everyone within the organization knows he will become an impactful player in Montreal, and at this level, it is normal to be excited as well.Especially when we see the young player breaking records in the KHL, as he has been doing recently:

Ultimately, let’s remember that Ivan Demidov’s contract in the KHL ends at the end of the current season.

Therefore, technically, we should expect to see him in Montreal for the upcoming season… unless he reaches an agreement with SKA on the terms of a new contract.