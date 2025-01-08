Let’s forget the idea of seeing Ivan Demidov play in Montreal this season.Marc-Olivier Cook
Right off the bat, the Canadiens’ GM didn’t hide his secrets.
The organization was not pleased with the team’s start to the season on the ice, but the GM says he is satisfied with his club’s recent performance. Rightly so!
Kent Hughes also discussed the team’s trip to Russia to see Demidov and mentioned that the Canadiens organization noticed that his ice time decreased during that period.
No chance of seeing Demidov in the NHL this season, says Kent Hughes.
— Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 8, 2025
Of course, we know that the Canadiens’ trip sparked controversy for political reasons, but Kent Hughes insists he has no regrets about making that trip.
Kent Hughes says he and his Canadiens colleagues weren’t the only NHL execs present in Russia when they were there.
— Eric Engels (@EricEngels) January 8, 2025
It’s a SIX-game goal streak for Ivan Demidov!
The 19-year-old now has 30 points in 40 games! pic.twitter.com/av7Q5KAqiu
— KHL (@khl_eng) January 5, 2025
Extension
Ultimately, let’s remember that Ivan Demidov’s contract in the KHL ends at the end of the current season.
Therefore, technically, we should expect to see him in Montreal for the upcoming season… unless he reaches an agreement with SKA on the terms of a new contract.