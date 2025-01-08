Patrik Laine practiced with his full equipment this morning.

With its rush of away games – across various time zones – and repeated flights, the Canadiens have not trained much over the past few days. Martin St-Louis has read the mental and physical state of his group well… and he has gained by betting on rest days rather than practice sessions on the ice.

But this break from training is now a thing of the past; the players of the CH took to the ice at theCN Complex in Brossard a little earlier this morning.

In fact, I should have written “some” players took to the ice. Because not all players laced up their skates this morning.

Some forwards and the goalies skated on the ice in what seemed to be an optional practice. The return to regular training will therefore have to wait until tomorrow…

Before them, Patrik Laine was seen skating solo, but with his full equipment. He looked very good. I have the impression that he will be able to play this weekend, but they want to keep him away from the group for as long as possible to avoid contaminating his teammates (flu/gastro). Will he train with the regular group tomorrow? The CH should be able to provide us with an update on Laine’s condition in 24 hours.

#Habs Patrik Laine skated this morning alone after missing last three games with flu-like symptoms. Canadiens say he’s still not at 100 per cent and they might be able to provide more information tomorrow. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 8, 2025

Patrik Laine skated before the regular (optional today?) practice. He was fully equipped and looked very good. The flu/gastro seems to be behind him. David Savard skated alone, but without equipment. A return to play might have to… — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 8, 2025

David Savard, for his part, skated in sweats after his teammates. He is injured in the upper body, and all indications suggest that we will still need to be patient before seeing Papy Savy in uniform again.The Canadiens will practice again in Brossard tomorrow before flying to Washington. On Friday, they will face Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, and less than 24 hours later, they will be at the Bell Centre to host the Dallas Stars (who will have been in Montreal for nearly 48 hours).

Each of the team’s two goalies should see action this weekend. I expect that Jakub Dobes will be sent into the fray in Washington and Montembeault at the Bell Centre. But, well, the opposite could also make sense.

And next week, the Montreal team will play four games in six nights in three different cities. They will have to go through Utah and Dallas (Tuesday and Thursday).

In short, we are witnessing the calm before – and after – the storm with the Canadiens.

In brief

Perfect timing to bring the GM out for the mid-season review! #11h30

– The salary cap of CF Montreal is currently MANY smaller than that of 2024. We can/should therefore expect more additions before the camp opens (January 11?)… or during the camp, like Josef Martinez last year.

As of January 8, Montreal’s salary cap should be around $8.5M, due to the departures of high-salary players, not counting full additions to replace them. With the likely departures of Dominic Iankov and Mahala Opoku, we should move away from the cap… pic.twitter.com/zgWKQMH02D — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) January 8, 2025

– Will this be the announcement of the day – around lunch – from CF Montreal?

For the first time, the Bologna newspaper Il Resto del Carlino mentions the possibility of midfielder Andri Fannar Baldursson joining CF Montreal.#CFMTL https://t.co/B80fLsxwCQ — Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) January 8, 2025

– Ivan Demidov and the SKA are having a tough time this morning.