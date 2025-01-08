The future of Martin St-Louis could have been called into question in December, according to Alexandre Pratt

The future of Martin St-Louis could have been called into question in December, according to Alexandre PrattDansLesCoulisses.com
Martin St-Louis’s future could have been called into question at that moment. In fact, Alexandre Pratt from La Presse believes there were serious discussions about the coach‘s future with Montreal if the team suffered another crushing defeat in the days that followed.
Sortie de zone I Écoutez le nouvel épisode de Sortie de zone avec @LouisJeanMedia, Stéphane Waite, @Richardlabbe et @alexandrepratt.https://t.co/KhCQc2Ylgc
— 98,5 Sports (@985Sports) January 8, 2025
After that 9-2 loss, the Canadiens occupied the very last place in the Eastern Conference. It’s crazy to see that the Canadiens are currently fighting for a playoff spot.
However, Kent Hughes never wavered in this situation. He continues to state that he wants to stick to his plan and that St-Louis is part of it. For him, there’s no question of firing his coach while the rebuilding process is still ongoing.
« Je ne parierais pas contre Martin St-Louis. Il est brillant. Il s’adapte. Il relève les défis. On s’attend à ce qu’il continue de s’améliorer.» https://t.co/GixKXDqfnd
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 8, 2025
Au sujet de l’amélioration du jeu défensif : « Martin a trouvé une manière de communiquer aux joueurs ce qu’il voulait d’eux.» https://t.co/GixKXDqfnd
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 8, 2025
In Brief
– Huge trade in the WHL.
Un attaquant prolifique qui n’a pas été retenu par ECJ échangé dans la #WHL https://t.co/z2flnR5rlx
— Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) January 8, 2025
– Caufield is in seventh place in this ranking.
82-game goal pace leaders this season:
65 — Alex Ovechkin
59 — Leon Draisaitl
58 — Brayden Point
55 — Kirill Kaprizov
48 — Mikko Rantanen
47 — Jake Guentzel
45 — Cole Caufield
45 — Mark Scheifele
45 — William Nylander
45 — Kyle Connor
44 — Sam Reinhart
44 — Dmitri Voronkov
43 —… pic.twitter.com/kY8SVV0Piv
— Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) January 8, 2025
– Interesting!
Is #LAKings forward Trevor Lewis the last of his kind?
Will we ever see another role player execute with precision to last 1,000 #NHL games?
A look back in history and into the future, with help from Darryl Sutter, Mike Richards and Mr. Game 7.
Story: https://t.co/RL4dHawHe0 pic.twitter.com/tJxdNfSyhC
— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 8, 2025