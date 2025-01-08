Jake Evans is on the radar of the Devils, according to Pierre LeBrun.DansLesCoulisses.com
Evans’ contract will expire at the end of this season, which presents a serious dilemma for Kent Hughes. The Canadiens must make a decision between trading him or offering him a new contract.
“Among the teams that already have Jake Evans on their list, there are the New Jersey Devils!” – @PierreVLeBrun
Radar is back in action tonight at 5 PM! @Anthodezo #ch #Habs #evans #Radar pic.twitter.com/ZSLB93wLkv
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) January 8, 2025
Even though LeBrun mentioned the Devils, he also explained that they are likely not the only team interested in acquiring Jake Evans’ services.
And it shouldn’t be forgotten that his contract counts only for $1.7 million against the salary cap. This is a real bargain.
