Jake Evans is on the radar of the Devils, according to Pierre LeBrun.

Jake Evans has been producing at an impressive pace since the start of the season. With his 23 points, the center is the fourth leading scorer for the Canadiens behind Lane Hutson, Cole Caufield, and Nick Suzuki.

Evans’ contract will expire at the end of this season, which presents a serious dilemma for Kent Hughes. The Canadiens must make a decision between trading him or offering him a new contract.

“Among the teams that already have Jake Evans on their list, there are the New Jersey Devils!” – @PierreVLeBrun

In an excerpt from the upcoming episode of the Athletic Commission podcast Radar, Pierre LeBrun revealed that the Devils are eyeing Jake Evans as the trade deadline approaches.

Even though LeBrun mentioned the Devils, he also explained that they are likely not the only team interested in acquiring Jake Evans’ services.

With such good performances in recent weeks, it was to be expected that teams would show interest in Evans. We cannot forget his streak of five goals in as many games at the end of December.What attracts other teams is that he has proven capable of producing offensively while remaining the defensive forward he has been for several seasons.

And it shouldn’t be forgotten that his contract counts only for $1.7 million against the salary cap. This is a real bargain.

It is also worth noting that Jake Evans has the best +/- rating on the Canadiens at +7. This is impressive considering he plays during every penalty kill.It is understood that a huge return could convince Kent Hughes to let Jake Evans go, but it would be surprising to see him leave for just a late first-round pick.In any case, Renaud Lavoie recently explained that he expects to see Evans sign a contract extension with the Canadiens.With the performances he has offered to the CH since the start of the season, he has proven to be the kind of player who can help a team improve.

