The CH is no longer in the playoffs: it’s crazy how close the standings are in the East.Marc-Olivier Cook
It’s easy to notice, but it’s tighter than ever in the standings in the East as of the writing of these lines.
And in terms of the winning percentage of each club in the playoff race, it’s ultra close as well:
East Wild Card Race for 8th
OTT .526
BOS .523
MTL .513
CBJ .512
PIT .500
DET .500
PHI .476
NYR .475
NYI .463
Crazy close.
— Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) January 8, 2025
It’s still crazy to see the Rangers at the bottom of the list shared by Grant McCagg on Twitter…
A losing streak can be crucial at this point in the season… And that’s why the Canadiens’ recent successes are even more valuable.
In Brief
– Oops.
Pour one out for Josh. https://t.co/Vf7hQw38lV
— BarDown (@BarDown) January 8, 2025
– The Leafs are searching for a center who can stay in Toronto.
Report: Leafs prefer to add center with term https://t.co/AunmYollYs
— theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) January 8, 2025
– Good point.
A Miro Heiskanen note from @FriedgeHNIC’s latest 32 Thoughts Blog.
He’s absolutely correct that the Norris Trophy voting has more or less turned into an Art Ross Trophy for defensemen. They should create a trophy for the top-scoring blue liner (The Bobby Orr). pic.twitter.com/rwkIvGzUW7
— Owen Newkirk (@OwenNewkirk) January 8, 2025