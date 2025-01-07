Skip to content
Top-3: Jacob Markstrom makes one of the saves of the year

 Raphael Simard
Last night, there wasn’t much action.

The Canadiens beat the Canucks in one of those games.

Here are the results and highlights from the other three matches:

1. Jacob Markstrom makes one of the saves of the year

Last night in Seattle, the Devils beat the Kraken, and they can thank their goalie Jacob Markstrom.

Not only did he allow just two goals and stop 21 shots, but he also made spectacular saves, including this one that you will remember for a long time:

He also made these two saves that were equally impressive:

In short, he was a true wall in front of the Devils’ net.

On offense, Jack Hughes earned an assist on the winning goal, his 200th career point.

2. The worst team in the East beats the best one

On paper, the matchup between the Sabres and the Capitals seemed uneven as the Sabres were the worst team in the East and the Capitals were the best.

Buffalo still managed to win 4-3 in a shootout.

In defeat, John Carlson recorded his 700th career point, becoming the 31st defenseman in history to achieve this feat.

Alex Ovechkin did not close in on Wayne Gretzky, but his teammate Tom Wilson found the back of the net.

He has success against Ukko-Pekka Luokkonen

3. 14th consecutive game with a point for Mikko Rantanen

In Colorado, after a loss to the Canadiens on Saturday, the Avalanche were back in action, this time against the reigning champions.

They won 3-1, and in the victory, Mikko Rantanen scored into an empty net, extending his point streak to 14 games. Let’s remember that he scored the only goal for Colorado against Montreal.

For the rest of the offense, it was Devon Toews who supported him.

He scored both goals against an opposing goalie.

On the losing side, Carter Verhaeghe was the only scorer.


Overtime

– He has a wicked shot.

– He was not happy.

– J.T. Miller contributed to all four goals for the Canucks.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– 10 games on the schedule tonight in the NHL.

(Credit: Google)

