Top-3: Jacob Markstrom makes one of the saves of the year

Top-3: Jacob Markstrom makes one of the saves of the yearRaphael Simard
Last night, there wasn’t much action.
The @CanadiensMTL and @BuffaloSabres each required more than 60 minutes to collect two crucial points in the Eastern Conference standings – a playoff picture that now features all clubs within six points of a postseason position.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QjOw8A1tVr pic.twitter.com/dMTQyTAK7g
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2025
JACOB MARKSTROM SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE pic.twitter.com/gnlSj61YsG
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 7, 2025
ANOTHER UNREAL SAVE FROM JACOB MARKSTROM! pic.twitter.com/jCecxlTsgi
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2025
OH MY MARKSTROM pic.twitter.com/CCPVFlfW2i
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 7, 2025
In short, he was a true wall in front of the Devils’ net.
Jack Hughes threads one to Ondrej Palat in the slot
pic.twitter.com/1TrDk5iLqq
— Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 7, 2025
The highest scoring defenseman in Capitals history is the 31st blue-liner in NHL history to reach 700 career points.
Congrats, Carly!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/NEUsZNSURq
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 7, 2025
There’s having a goalie’s number and then there’s Tom Wilson vs. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen— he’s got 6 goals on 7 SHOTS in his career against him
(h/t @AchesonJonah) pic.twitter.com/gKGeHrFUX8
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025
They won 3-1, and in the victory, Mikko Rantanen scored into an empty net, extending his point streak to 14 games. Let’s remember that he scored the only goal for Colorado against Montreal.
Mikko Rantanen goes the full length of the ice to get the empty-netter. pic.twitter.com/prGf66qUq4
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2025
Number 7 nets his fourth of the season #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/V7exgYMib8
— Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 7, 2025
DEVON TOEWS IS ON HATTY WATCH WITH BOTH THE AVS’ GOALS pic.twitter.com/LzsIVP1Zji
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025
Overtime
– He has a wicked shot.
Tage Thompson of the @BuffaloSabres unleashed a 103.7 mph rocket to reclaim the NHL’s hardest goal of 2024-25. #NHLStats: https://t.co/QjOw8A1tVr pic.twitter.com/i4WOmWlcKy
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2025
– He was not happy.
Jacob Markstrom with a little extra shot to Jared McCann after he was screened in front on the first Kraken goal pic.twitter.com/pfOHjbgu3f
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025
– J.T. Miller contributed to all four goals for the Canucks.
– 10 games on the schedule tonight in the NHL.