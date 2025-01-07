Top-3: Jacob Markstrom makes one of the saves of the year

Last night, there wasn’t much action.

The @CanadiensMTL and @BuffaloSabres each required more than 60 minutes to collect two crucial points in the Eastern Conference standings – a playoff picture that now features all clubs within six points of a postseason position.#NHLStats: https://t.co/QjOw8A1tVr pic.twitter.com/dMTQyTAK7g — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2025

1. Jacob Markstrom makes one of the saves of the year

JACOB MARKSTROM SAVE OF THE YEAR CANDIDATE pic.twitter.com/gnlSj61YsG — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 7, 2025

ANOTHER UNREAL SAVE FROM JACOB MARKSTROM! pic.twitter.com/jCecxlTsgi — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2025

Here are the results and highlights from the other three matches:Last night in Seattle, the Devils beat the Kraken, and they can thank their goalie Jacob Markstrom.Not only did he allow just two goals and stop 21 shots, but he also made spectacular saves, including this one that you will remember for a long time:He also made these two saves that were equally impressive:

In short, he was a true wall in front of the Devils’ net.

Jack Hughes threads one to Ondrej Palat in the slot

pic.twitter.com/1TrDk5iLqq — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) January 7, 2025

2. The worst team in the East beats the best one

The highest scoring defenseman in Capitals history is the 31st blue-liner in NHL history to reach 700 career points. Congrats, Carly!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/NEUsZNSURq — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 7, 2025

There’s having a goalie’s number and then there’s Tom Wilson vs. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen— he’s got 6 goals on 7 SHOTS in his career against him (h/t @AchesonJonah) pic.twitter.com/gKGeHrFUX8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025

3. 14th consecutive game with a point for Mikko Rantanen

On offense, Jack Hughes earned an assist on the winning goal, his 200th career point. On paper, the matchup between the Sabres and the Capitals seemed uneven as the Sabres were the worst team in the East and the Capitals were the best.Buffalo still managed to win 4-3 in a shootout.In defeat, John Carlson recorded his 700th career point, becoming the 31st defenseman in history to achieve this feat.Alex Ovechkin did not close in on Wayne Gretzky, but his teammate Tom Wilson found the back of the net.He has success against Ukko-Pekka LuokkonenIn Colorado, after a loss to the Canadiens on Saturday, the Avalanche were back in action, this time against the reigning champions.

They won 3-1, and in the victory, Mikko Rantanen scored into an empty net, extending his point streak to 14 games. Let’s remember that he scored the only goal for Colorado against Montreal.

Mikko Rantanen goes the full length of the ice to get the empty-netter. pic.twitter.com/prGf66qUq4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2025

Number 7 nets his fourth of the season #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/V7exgYMib8 — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) January 7, 2025

DEVON TOEWS IS ON HATTY WATCH WITH BOTH THE AVS’ GOALS pic.twitter.com/LzsIVP1Zji — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025

Overtime

For the rest of the offense, it was Devon Toews who supported him.He scored both goals against an opposing goalie.On the losing side, Carter Verhaeghe was the only scorer.

– He has a wicked shot.

Tage Thompson of the @BuffaloSabres unleashed a 103.7 mph rocket to reclaim the NHL’s hardest goal of 2024-25. #NHLStats: https://t.co/QjOw8A1tVr pic.twitter.com/i4WOmWlcKy — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2025

– He was not happy.

Jacob Markstrom with a little extra shot to Jared McCann after he was screened in front on the first Kraken goal pic.twitter.com/pfOHjbgu3f — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025

– J.T. Miller contributed to all four goals for the Canucks.

– 10 games on the schedule tonight in the NHL.