Max Pacioretty the instigator: a new role he excels in wonderfully

 Michaël Petit
The former player of the Montreal Canadiens, Max Pacioretty, is no longer the player he was in his prime.

He has a good build, but has always been known for his goal-scoring talent rather than his physical play.

Now a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he fills a new specific role: that of an agitator, or energy player.

The QMI Agency published an article on TVA Sports earlier today about this new role for Pacioretty in Toronto.

As mentioned in the TVA Sports article, Pacioretty is at the top of his team for the number of hits per game (2.82) among those who have played more than 25 games.

Yes, he is even ahead of Ryan Reaves.

This season, he has totaled 79 hits, giving him a pace of 231 hits over an 82-game period.

His single-season record is 119…

Definitely, we see a new facet that has never been seen before in Pacioretty’s game.

Alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, he perfectly complements this second line, allowing the Leafs to have two excellent lines (the other being Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner).

Toronto has a record of 26-13-2, good for 5th place in the entire NHL (before today’s games).

Even though Pacioretty has only 5 goals in 28 games, he brings another dimension that is highly appreciated by his line mates, who can focus on offense.

Let’s see where the Leafs will go in the playoffs this year.


Must read.

