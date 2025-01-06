Max Pacioretty the instigator: a new role he excels in wonderfully

You have to keep an eye on him now! https://t.co/GOhtjBdSVu — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 6, 2025

The former player of the Montreal Canadiens, Max Pacioretty, is no longer the player he was in his prime.He has a good build, but has always been known for his goal-scoring talent rather than his physical play.Now a player for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he fills a new specific role: that of an agitator, or energy player. As mentioned in the TVA Sports article , Pacioretty is at the top of his team for the number of hits per game (2.82) among those who have played more than 25 games.Yes, he is even ahead of Ryan Reaves.This season, he has totaled 79 hits, giving him a pace of 231 hits over an 82-game period.

His single-season record is 119…

Definitely, we see a new facet that has never been seen before in Pacioretty’s game.

Alongside John Tavares and William Nylander, he perfectly complements this second line, allowing the Leafs to have two excellent lines (the other being Matthew Knies – Auston Matthews – Mitch Marner).

Toronto has a record of 26-13-2, good for 5th place in the entire NHL (before today’s games).

Even though Pacioretty has only 5 goals in 28 games, he brings another dimension that is highly appreciated by his line mates, who can focus on offense.

Let’s see where the Leafs will go in the playoffs this year.

In Brief

What a one-timer by Tage Thompson! pic.twitter.com/N1Iuc5m0ZW — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 7, 2025

There’s having a goalie’s number and then there’s Tom Wilson vs. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen— he’s got 6 goals on 7 SHOTS in his career against him (h/t @AchesonJonah) pic.twitter.com/gKGeHrFUX8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 7, 2025

TRADE The next wave of Blades hockey is here as we’ve acquired skilled 2007-born forward Hayden Harsanyi, sturdy 2007-born defenceman Jack Kachkowski, and five @TheWHL Prospects Draft picks from the Medicine Hat Tigers DETAILS | https://t.co/eo51PafpYU pic.twitter.com/uFrFCpdG0A — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) January 7, 2025

Teams are spending right now, but their priority is Sasaki. https://t.co/0ckcKdlkdu — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) January 7, 2025

The shot was clocked at 103.7 MPH.A second goal for Wilson in this game. He definitely enjoys facing Ukko-Pekka Luukonen.Tyler Molendyk has been traded to the Medicine Hat Tigers and will join Gavin McKenna.Must read.