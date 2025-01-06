During the Holidays, Lane Hutson took the time to meet with sick children.

Lane Hutson is a fantastic young man with a great family. What a great gesture for sick kids. Lane Hutson is a fantastic young man with a beautiful family. A nice gesture for sick children.https://t.co/7yoBeiiOs3 — Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) January 6, 2025

In Montreal, Lane Hutson has quickly established himself as a crowd favorite for his performances on the ice. The defenseman is extremely electrifying, and his 27 points in 39 games this season demonstrate the extent of his offensive potential.There have been good offensive defensemen in town in recent years, but Hutson is particularly electrifying.That said, Hutson is also a guy who, until now, stays away from controversy. He has the image of a good kid, living with his mother in Montreal this season.And during the Holidays, without making noise, Hutson and his family made a beautiful gesture: they took the time to visit sick children in Montreal to bring a little happiness to their day.The whole family (excluding his younger brother, Cole, who was at the World Junior Championship) took the time to go.

Obviously, it’s nice to see that the Hutson family, who comes from the United States, took their time during the Holidays to visit sick children in Montreal. It clearly shows that Lane seems to enjoy being in town, as he gives back to the community.

As a rookie, he could have really wanted to return home south of the border during the Holidays… but he preferred to give his time in Montreal. It’s a veteran gesture, and it says a lot about the person he is.

There is a lot of talk about the defenseman for his performances on the ice, and rightly so. That said, we should also talk about the person he is, and clearly, he seems to have the right values.

That’s another good reason to like him.

In brief

– Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson will determine the outcome of the CH’s season.

Can the #GoHabsGo stay hot and fight for a playoff spot? Pierre McGuire: “A lot of this is how good Suzuki is. A lot of it is how good Lane Hutson is”#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast | @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/FBy2wzv6aY — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) January 6, 2025

– The CH mourns the passing of a former coach of the organization.

The Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of Al MacNeil. We offer our most sincere condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Press release ↓https://t.co/QH9BwUarZ9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 6, 2025

– Nathan MacKinnon is truly an exceptional player.

Nathan MacKinnon has been on a tear for like 3 years, averaging 1.64 pts/gp since 2022-23. He’s on pace for over 130 pts this season. #GoAvsGo — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) January 6, 2025

– Transaction in MLB.