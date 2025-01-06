During the Holidays, Lane Hutson took the time to meet with sick children.Félix Forget
Lane Hutson is a fantastic young man with a great family. What a great gesture for sick kids.
Obviously, it’s nice to see that the Hutson family, who comes from the United States, took their time during the Holidays to visit sick children in Montreal. It clearly shows that Lane seems to enjoy being in town, as he gives back to the community.
As a rookie, he could have really wanted to return home south of the border during the Holidays… but he preferred to give his time in Montreal. It’s a veteran gesture, and it says a lot about the person he is.
That’s another good reason to like him.
