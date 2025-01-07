The Rangers offered Zibanejad to the Canucks for Miller (one for one)Marc-Olivier Cook
In New York, it’s not working anymore.
It doesn’t stop there, however.
The Rangers’ GM aimed to acquire J.T. Miller… in a one-for-one trade.
Both are 31 years old, and they are fully capable of being among the NHL’s most productive players… But Miller has a few more assets in his game.
J.T. Miller does not get along with Elias Pettersson in the Vancouver locker room and it’s causing issues for the Canucks… While Zibanejad is not producing up to expectations in New York with his meager eight goals scored since the start of the season.
It also seems that Zibanejad is someone who is “very sensitive,” according to Larry Brooks, and he does not take well to finding himself at the center of several criticisms in the Big Apple.
It’s funny, but the Canucks and the Rangers seem to be in the same boat.
It’s a complete disaster in New York, and even if it’s not as bad in Vancouver, the Canucks have still lost seven of their last 10 games.
The Rangers and the Canucks have what it takes on paper to be among the best teams in the National Hockey League… But that’s not the case with the current circumstances.
