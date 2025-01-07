The Rangers offered Zibanejad to the Canucks for Miller (one for one)

In New York, it’s not working anymore.

The Rangers tried to remedy the situation by trading their former captain (Jacob Trouba) to Anaheim, and Chris Drury (GM) also sent Kaapo Kakko to Seattle.But it changes nothing: the team has won only six of its last 22 games, which is unacceptable considering the talent of this squad.

It doesn’t stop there, however.

As reported by Josh Yohe ( The Athletic ), Chris Drury also tried to trade Mika Zibanejad to Vancouver at some point this season.

The Rangers’ GM aimed to acquire J.T. Miller… in a one-for-one trade.

What I’m hearing about the Penguins’ trade deadline situation, JT Miller, Marcus Pettersson, the Penguins’ goalie prospects and much more: https://t.co/x5EWfhQBBk — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) January 7, 2025

The Canucks said no:Miller and Zibanejad have somewhat similar styles.

Both are 31 years old, and they are fully capable of being among the NHL’s most productive players… But Miller has a few more assets in his game.

He is better defensively and has two seasons with over 99 points (99 and 103) under his belt since 2021.Zibanejad is good offensively, but not as much as Miller:In the end, it would really have been a trade of problems.

J.T. Miller does not get along with Elias Pettersson in the Vancouver locker room and it’s causing issues for the Canucks… While Zibanejad is not producing up to expectations in New York with his meager eight goals scored since the start of the season.

It also seems that Zibanejad is someone who is “very sensitive,” according to Larry Brooks, and he does not take well to finding himself at the center of several criticisms in the Big Apple.

It’s funny, but the Canucks and the Rangers seem to be in the same boat.

It’s a complete disaster in New York, and even if it’s not as bad in Vancouver, the Canucks have still lost seven of their last 10 games.

The Rangers and the Canucks have what it takes on paper to be among the best teams in the National Hockey League… But that’s not the case with the current circumstances.

In Bullet Points

That said, perhaps a Miller vs. Zibanejad trade would have been beneficial for both teams, even if one of them brings more on the ice.

– Exactly: you know, when things are going well…

RIP to Quinn Hughes’ skate blade (via: @knieslvr / TikTok) pic.twitter.com/GgQgEiwhfd — BarDown (@BarDown) January 7, 2025

– Good news.

That starts the year off well!

And the best hockey is coming, with still 27, 28, or 29 games to play per team. https://t.co/OpYyI6cY4p — Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) January 7, 2025

– That feels different.

Today’s practice took place at Colisée Laval

The practice of the day took place at Colisée Laval #GoRocket pic.twitter.com/eLDpOVbbqJ — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 7, 2025

