Quentin Miller leaves the QMJHL

The goaltender Quentin Miller was selected by the Canadiens in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

We’re talking about a Québécois who was playing in the QMJHL at that time.

During the last season (23-24), Miller was traded from the Quebec Remparts to the Rimouski Océanic… But today we learn that he is leaving the QMJHL.

According to Kevin Dubé of the Journal de Québec, Miller will continue his career in the BCHL (on the West Coast).

Quentin Miller was supposed to be the trusted man of the Océanic in view of the Memorial Cup. Instead, he will finish his junior stint in the BCHL. I spoke with the Canadiens’ prospect.https://t.co/Yzzja01X6R — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) January 7, 2025

And according to the journalist, Miller will join the ranks of the Chilliwack Chiefs:

It is rather rare to see a player from the QMJHL leave the league to join the BCHL… Especially in the middle of the season.

But Quentin Miller didn’t have much of a choice: he hadn’t played since the beginning of the campaign due to an injury, and the Rimouski Océanic decided to seek other options in December.

This is unfortunate in one sense for the goaltender – who also makes music, let’s remember – because the Memorial Cup tournament will be held in Rimouski next June.

But on the other hand, he needed to find an alternative to play and continue his development in goal.

Let’s remember that Quentin Miller celebrated his 20th birthday last December and could make the jump to the professionals next season.

He was impressed by Cole Caufield’s shot at his first training camp with the Canadiens in 2023, and now he must focus on his progression if he ever wants a chance to play in the NHL.

That’s why the option to play in the BCHL, even though we’re talking about a league that is considered less competitive than the Q, was on the table in his case.

