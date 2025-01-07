The Canadiens have been among the elite in the East for two months.Félix Forget
If someone had told me two months ago that the CH would be in the top 8 of the East on January 7, I must admit I would have had a hard time believing it. Heavy defeats were relatively frequent at that time… and the club didn’t seem like a team in the mix.
Obviously, there has been a lot of talk about the club’s strong streak since Patrik Laine’s return and Alexandre Carrier’s arrival. However, in November, the Canadiens were already starting to win a little more… until they became dominant in December.
But all this means that when we look at the team’s numbers over the past two months (since November 10, to be precise, when they were alone in the last place in the NHL), we see that the CH has a record of 15-9-1. This means they have earned 62% of the possible points on the table…
And as noted by Arpon Basu, that places the team in third place in the East. Only the Maple Leafs and Capitals are ahead of Martin St-Louis’ squad.
Canadiens NHL ranks since Nov. 10, when they were alone in last place overall:
Wins: 15, T-7th
Pts %: .620, 8th
GF/GP: 3.24, 8th
GA/GP: 2.96, 18th
5v5 GF: 55, 5th
5v5 GA: 54, 22nd
PP%: 22.2, 15th
PK%: 82.8, 9th
TOR and WSH only East teams with a better Pts% in these two months.
— Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) January 7, 2025
But for now, fans are right to appreciate their club’s successes: the CH plays like a team that is not only in the mix, but is causing serious damage over the last two months.
It’s no wonder that “Martin St-Louis” is slowly starting to rhyme with “Jack Adams candidate”…
In a nutshell
– This trio is playing some serious hockey.
Emil Heineman on IG:
“Since last time” pic.twitter.com/8hB9rGOmKI
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 7, 2025
– Indeed.
« This was the most physical game for Hutson yesterday and he responded with one of his big offensive games of the year! » – @mathiasbrunet @MartinLemay @fxbenard919 #ch #Habs #retourdessportifs #hockey #hutson pic.twitter.com/un0Z5Y0fir
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 7, 2025
– Dan Bylsma does not like the critiques aimed at the Pride jerseys. [Hockey Feed]
– The guys in the CH locker room believe in themselves.
Kirby Dach on the Habs’ self-belief:
— /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 7, 2025