« If the CH makes the playoffs, who would be a better candidate for the Jack Adams than Martin St-Louis? »

For the first time since 2021, the Canadiens are currently in a position to make the playoffs. Obviously, there is still a lot of hockey to be played… but the team is likely playing its best hockey in nearly four years.

It has been a long time since it was this enjoyable to watch a Canadiens game… because right now, the team is competitive.

That said, even though the team is playing great hockey these days, it’s worth remembering that just over a month ago, they were sitting at the 32nd position in the league. Seeing the Canadiens in the top-8 of the East right now is almost a small miracle…

And credit must be given to Martin St-Louis for all of this.

The coach, whom some were ready to fire back in November, has managed to get the best out of his group in the last month… and in a guest appearance on Spittin’ Chiclets, Eric Engels made a statement that is sure to provoke a reaction:

If the Canadiens make the playoffs, who would be a better candidate for the Jack Adams than Martin St-Louis? – Eric Engels

To hear it, just click on the video below: the excerpt is already placed.

And in fact, it’s not crazy: in discussions, the name Spencer Carbery (who is doing an enormous job in Washington this season) comes up, but if St-Louis leads his group to the playoffs, he will deserve serious consideration.

In a world where MSL manages to qualify his team for the spring dance, it would mean he has successfully relaunched his club after a very difficult start to the season and that he would have made the playoffs in a year where, even if we talked about the mix, we didn’t really expect to see the Canadiens qualify.

Once again, there is still half a season left to play… but I agree with Engels regarding this prediction.

If that happens, a ton of credit will have to be given to Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton for acquiring Patrik Laine and Alexandre Carrier (who are game changers in Montreal) as well as for graduating Jakub Dobes. However, it is currently the young players in town who are carrying the Canadiens… and that signifies that the coaching staff is doing a great job getting the best out of the group.

I’m not saying that St-Louis is definitely going to win that trophy… but if he makes the playoffs, expect to see him receive his share of votes. And if he wins the trophy because he doesn’t take a vacation the day the regular season ends, he will not have stolen it, far from it.

In a Nutshell

– For sure!

More than 620,000 people (average per minute) watched the game @Canucks – @CanadiensMTL last night on @RDSca. That’s an excellent figure. Especially since the game was played in Montreal and also broadcasted on @PrimeVideoCA. Winning brings benefits. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) January 7, 2025

– The wives of Jeff Petry and Tyler Toffoli are launching their podcast.

Some fun news – coming out next week! Julie Petry & I are the hosts of a new @nhl bts podcast Never Offside with Julie & Cat please stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/0Qs0ZOjq8J — Cat (Belanger) Toffoli (@catbtoffoli) January 7, 2025

– Quinn Hughes praises the Habs.

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes yesterday on the Habs: “I mean credit to them. What are they, 8-3 in their last 11 games after this? (They are not a) pushover team, they played well obviously…” pic.twitter.com/ErzfwFOm7R — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 7, 2025

– He makes the difference.

– Interesting,