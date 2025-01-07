Points: Lane Hutson leads NHL rookies

On the margin of their victory yesterday (5-4) against the Vancouver Canucks, the Canadiens awaken this morning among the top eight teams in the East in the NHL. They wake up in the playoff picture. That’s better than the mix, right?

The last time this happened (after more than 2-3 games in a season), it was in 2021, the year of the Stanley Cup final. It has been nearly four years since this was last seen.

Right now, we’re not talking about a top-10 pick in Montreal since the mix is taking up all the space. The main question is whether the Habs can hold up and stay so high in the standings.

Ottawa has the better points percentage, but look who is in a playoff position pic.twitter.com/ndfX9y2Kfz — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) January 7, 2025

After all, it won’t be simple. The Habs are there because they are on an irresistible streak (eight wins in their last ten games) and a single misstep can change everything quickly.

But for now, things are going well.

And one of the reasons for this is that Lane Hutson is playing like a general. Yesterday’s game was a perfect example, as he dominated – even though the game was physical.

Hutson reaches the 30-point plateau in the first 40 games of his team A rarity among rookie defensemen in the NHL pic.twitter.com/yDx1Og3joC — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 7, 2025

Hutson, who scored his first goal at the Bell Centre and accumulated three points, was all over the ice. He was the most utilized player by his coach, and it was totally deserved.

His 30 points in 40 games are more than excellent: he’s on pace for about 62 points like Mike Matheson last year. Hutson had nothing to envy from any defenseman yesterday, whether it was Matheson or Quinn Hughes.

Right now, Hutson has more points than Macklin Celebrini or Matvei Michkov, which is significant. These are two forwards… and even though they have missed games this season, it’s noteworthy.

Lane Hutson is a defenseman… pic.twitter.com/VUvJLaQtDG — NHL (@NHL) January 7, 2025

The Habs registered 14 more shots than shots allowed when Hutson (25:19 of ice time) was on the ice. That’s quite something for a game that ended 24-20 in shots in favor of the Habs.

Yes, the Habs have a good one on their hands. And just imagine what it will be like when Ivan Demidov joins him on the power play…

– Lane Hutson leads all NHL rookies in scoring with 30 points – Ivan Demidov leads all KHL rookies in scoring with 31 points The Habs’ future is looking bright, folks pic.twitter.com/RQcinIgvq4 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) January 7, 2025

So, one might wonder, given the circumstances, if the Habs will finally have, for the first time since Ken Dryden, a Calder winner in 2025. And maybe another in 2026, while we’re at it?

Let’s also note that Lane Hutson, inspired by his brother’s gold medal at the WJC (and no doubt by his hospital visit during the holidays), needed only 42 career games to reach 30 points. Among American defensemen, it’s the fourth-fastest mark in history.

Lane Hutson factored in on three of five @CanadiensMTL goals and joined Chris Chelios (17 in 1984-85) and Guy Lapointe (10 in 1970-71) as the third rookie defenseman in franchise history with at least eight multi-point games in a single season. #NHLStats: https://t.co/QjOw8A21KZ pic.twitter.com/k9Vp5JrsX1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 7, 2025

But still. He’s not the only player who looked good yesterday (Juraj Slafkovsky would say everyone looks good according to the media during such a streak) upon the club’s return to Montreal.

What do I take away from the game?1. Even though the Habs were coming back from a long trip, they did not let themselves be crushed. They played very well (especially at the start of the game) and that led to a very big Monday night duel against the Canucks.

We saw the intensity of 2021, in the Canadian division. And that, even though the referee—ah never mind.

2. Kirby Dach scored again yesterday. Since returning from the holidays, he’s got four goals and one assist, totaling five points in six games. It helps everyone when the #2 center plays up to expectations.

NOTRE CAPITAINE RAMÈNE LA VICTOIRE OUR CAPTAIN GIVES US THE DUB#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/opFKV5OrAA — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 7, 2025

This helps the captain shine, having scored his first since the blowout against the Penguins on December 12. Yes, it was four against three, but still.

3. The Canadiens overcame a two-goal deficit to win yesterday. Against Colorado, they came back from a one-goal deficit. Against Vegas, they overcame a two-goal deficit. That’s something.

And we’re talking about good teams here.

Stay safe out there! Portez-vous bien! pic.twitter.com/jxinhsOKMT — Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) January 7, 2025

4. Samuel Montembeault did not have the game of his life and his opponent was better than him. But he did enough to win – which is important in a results-driven league.

That’s already something.

5. Even without David Savard, absent due to injury for the third straight game, the Habs were not outclassed. It’s easier when he’s around, of course, but it’s not a rout without him.

In 28 games with the Nashville Predators, Alexandre Carrier had 1-6-7 totals and was minus-14. In nine games with the #Habs, he has 0-5-5 totals and is even in plus/minus. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) January 7, 2025

Is it the Alexandre Carrier effect?

6. Regardless of what happens next, the Canadiens’ management can say the club has been #InTheMix this season. It’s an achievement that few people saw coming, let’s be clear.

I had said before the start of the season that the Habs would struggle at first and would have a good run in the middle of the season… but I won’t pretend I saw such quality of play in my crystal ball.

7. Without Patrik Laine, the power play is less dynamic. Yes, Cole Caufield has stepped up in recent games, but let’s just say that it’s not Michael Pezzetta who replaces the Finn well.

« One of Juraj’s best games tonight. We needed that kind of performance from him. » -Martin St-Louis. — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) January 7, 2025

In the last three games, he has played 5:49, 4:32, and 3:58 (yesterday), which shows that a return to the stands is imminent.8. Juraj Slafkovsky got an assist during the game, but it could have been more than that. He was involved and Martin St-Louis (who sports the beard like a chief) liked to see that kind of performance from his forward.He needs to build on that.

9. Kaiden Guhle made the fans at the Bell Centre (who got their money’s worth yesterday) happy with a huge hit just before the first goal of the game. He is a stabilizing force.

Geoff Molson must think that right now, it’s easier to attract fans to the Temple than it was a few weeks ago.

Also to note for the Canadiens: First three-game home win streak since the 2022-23 season (February 11-14, 2023) — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) January 7, 2025

Overtime

The Canadiens will have a training day today. Between the great performances of the club and all the travel of recent weeks, that seems perfectly normal to me.The club will return to training tomorrow in preparation for the duel against the Capitals, which will take place Friday in Washington. So we will have to wait a bit before getting official updates on some guys.