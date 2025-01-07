McDonald’s: a new advertisement featuring P.K. Subban speaking French has been released.

Even though it will soon be 10 years since P.K. Subban was traded, the former defender remains a very popular figure in Montreal. His charisma ensured that he won the hearts of fans… but he was also an electrifying defender.

Sometimes, he may have been a bit too much… but he still had some great years in the city.

Today, Subban is retired, as he now pursues a career in the media. That said, he still loves Montreal as much as Montreal loves him… and this, McDonald’s has certainly understood.

The fast-food chain unveiled a new advertisement (in French) today… and in it, the former defender is the judge of a “style competition” between Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews.

And in the ad, which you can watch below, we notice that Subban speaks in French, as he asks the guys to have “more style”… before finding the “style” he’s looking for at the end of the ad.

Let me tell you, the new Showdown Menu at McD’s, that’s style. Check this out!https://t.co/RfC7FmFlhZ

@mcdocanada — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 7, 2025

The advertisement also has an English version in which McDavid and Matthews face off again… but where Subban (and Pierre Houde, whose voice is present in the French version) are not included.

This means that the company specifically chose Subban to promote in Quebec. It clearly demonstrates the defender’s popularity.

Obviously, McDonald’s and the Canadiens have teamed up for years to create advertisements. Alex Galchenyuk, Brendan Gallagher, Jeff Petry, Tyler Toffoli, Cole Caufield, and so many others: they are very numerous to have done advertisements for the fast-food chain.

The company knows that the Canadiens sell… and with Subban, they are banking on one of the most popular faces of the last 15 years in the city.

Moreover, at the very end of the advertisement, there is a hamburger that references McDavid and another that references Matthews… but they also introduce the P.K. Poutine, so the former defender is also associated with a product of the company.

This is a good idea from McDonald’s to associate with Subban. Let’s see if it will pay off now.

In Brief

