He plays in the KHL and brings his phone with him onto the ice rink.

 Maxime Truman
I have been watching hockey for 30 to 35 years. Probably longer, but I don’t have many memories before the age of six or seven so I didn’t dare to write forty. But I could have…

I have seen some strange things happen on the ice.

But what happened today in a garage league in St-Jérôme the KHL is in a class of its own.

Nikita Dynyak, a player for Ak-Bars Kazan who is in his sixth season with the team (and in the KHL) jumped onto the ice with his cell phone in his pants or his jacket, I’m not too sure…

And he dropped his cell in the neutral zone with his very first strides.

I’m not kidding; it really happened.

At least, the device seemed well protected. #Case #LOL

First, this means the guy – who is 27 years old and a veteran – brings his cell to the players’ bench.

Second, it means he hides it on him when he jumps onto the ice.

Come on! How much do you need to refresh your Instagram or X feed during a game? And how scared are you of having it stolen from the bench during your shifts?

Of course, I hope he wasn’t waiting for an important call. Although if that were the case, he might have had to miss the game, right? #Concentration

Note that Dynyak plays between 9 and 13 minutes per game; we’re not talking about a guy who is benched for 60 minutes like Ivan Demidov just a few weeks ago…

Today, Dynyak was blanked from the score sheet, he spent 10m35 on the ice and was ejected for fighting with Michael McLeod, a former NHL player involved in the Team Canada Junior 2018 story.

Guy Boucher, the coach of the other team, would have liked Dynyak to be penalized for delaying the game with his cell, but he was not granted his wish.


In brief

Mathias Brunet had a similar idea to mine and listed the key factors behind the current success of the CH. He also noted that we will have to give up on the draft lottery and the first two or three picks. [LaPresse]

– I think we need to take it easy: Phillip Danault was the team’s first center and he got 5.5 million $ per season. Jake Evans is currently the fourth – or at best, the third – center for the Canadiens. And he shouldn’t be getting that much money next year…

– Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson might miss tonight’s game at the Bell Centre.

– Several absences during the Rocket’s practice.

– So that’s it, stuffed toys!

– Happy birthday Jules!

