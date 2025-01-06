He plays in the KHL and brings his phone with him onto the ice rink.

I have been watching hockey for 30 to 35 years. Probably longer, but I don’t have many memories before the age of six or seven so I didn’t dare to write forty. But I could have…

I have seen some strange things happen on the ice.

But what happened today in a garage league in St-Jérôme the KHL is in a class of its own.

Nikita Dynyak, a player for Ak-Bars Kazan who is in his sixth season with the team (and in the KHL) jumped onto the ice with his cell phone in his pants or his jacket, I’m not too sure…

WTF. NEVER BEFORE SEEN THIS #AKB Nikita Dynyak’s cell phone fell on to the ice during the game today. pic.twitter.com/N5T7TheE7V — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) January 6, 2025

And he dropped his cell in the neutral zone with his very first strides.

I’m not kidding; it really happened.

At least, the device seemed well protected. #Case #LOL

First, this means the guy – who is 27 years old and a veteran – brings his cell to the players’ bench.

Second, it means he hides it on him when he jumps onto the ice.Come on! How much do you need to refresh your Instagram or X feed during a game? And how scared are you of having it stolen from the bench during your shifts?

Of course, I hope he wasn’t waiting for an important call. Although if that were the case, he might have had to miss the game, right? #Concentration

Note that Dynyak plays between 9 and 13 minutes per game; we’re not talking about a guy who is benched for 60 minutes like Ivan Demidov just a few weeks ago…

In brief

Today, Dynyak was blanked from the score sheet, he spent 10m35 on the ice and was ejected for fighting with Michael McLeod, a former NHL player involved in the Team Canada Junior 2018 story.Guy Boucher, the coach of the other team, would have liked Dynyak to be penalized for delaying the game with his cell, but he was not granted his wish.

– Mathias Brunet had a similar idea to mine and listed the key factors behind the current success of the CH. He also noted that we will have to give up on the draft lottery and the first two or three picks. [LaPresse]

– I think we need to take it easy: Phillip Danault was the team’s first center and he got 5.5 million $ per season. Jake Evans is currently the fourth – or at best, the third – center for the Canadiens. And he shouldn’t be getting that much money next year…

– Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson might miss tonight’s game at the Bell Centre.

Quinn Hughes is a game-time decision Monday vs. Montreal, Tocchet doesn’t think Elias Pettersson will play but he’ll check with him after the club’s optional skate. #Canucks — Thomas Drance (@ThomasDrance) January 6, 2025

– Several absences during the Rocket’s practice.

Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer (sick) is not participating in practice this morning. Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer (sick) is not on the ice for practice this morning. — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) January 6, 2025

Forward Lucas Condotta will not participate in practice today (treatment day). The defenseman Joshua Jacobs (lower body) will not participate in practice today. He will need a more thorough medical evaluation. Forward Lucas Condotta will… — Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) January 6, 2025

– So that’s it, stuffed toys!

The Hershey Bears have never worn their name better. https://t.co/hNhX2vRsJq — TVA Sports (@TVASports) January 6, 2025

– Happy birthday Jules!