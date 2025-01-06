News Worthy of a champion team Maxime Truman 2025-01-06 12:27:29 Share : Credit: Getty Images Share Tweet Share Copied! Copy Related galleries News 10 facts about Patrik Laine and his fiancée Jordan Leigh Bum Interactif 2025-01-02 15:10:23 Voir l'album News The 12 highest-paid athletes in 2024 Pierre Blais 2024-12-31 19:20:20 Voir l'album News A look at the Lane Hutson phenomenon in 15 key moments Keven Mawn 2024-12-28 12:41:51 Voir l'album News Canada’s top players since the beginning of the NHL season Pierre Blais 2024-12-17 08:59:45 Voir l'album News 13 of the most memorable contracts in the history of professional sports Pierre Blais 2024-12-16 09:26:46 Voir l'album