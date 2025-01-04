No goals in his last nine matches: Nick Suzuki needs to step up.

The Montreal Canadiens are currently on a very good streak, and this is despite their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks last night. The Habs have won six of their last eight games, while defeating three teams that have recently won the Stanley Cup.In fact, the Tricolore will have the chance to add another recent Stanley Cup winning team to their list tonight, as they face the Colorado Avalanche starting at 7 PM.

In short, this great run by the Habs has allowed the team to climb the standings gradually and to put themselves back in the so-called “mix” that had been so much discussed before the start of the season.

Indeed, with all their recent victories, the Tricolore is back in the playoff race, currently sitting just three points behind the last playoff spot, which is presently occupied by the Ottawa Senators.The team led by Martin St-Louis finds itself in a position where it must continue to accumulate points and wins if it wants to stay in the race and gradually approach the playoffs.And to do that, the Habs will really need contributions from all their players, not just the excellent fourth line made up of Joel Armia, Jake Evans, and Emil Heineman.

The top players on the team will need to step up more, and I particularly target here the Habs’ captain, Nick Suzuki.

Indeed, the number 14 of the Habs has been quite quiet lately, having not scored a goal in his last nine games.His last goal dates back to December 12 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, when the Habs lost 9 to 2.Even though Suzuki has seven assists during this same nine-game stretch, he needs to contribute more, specifically in terms of goals.

The Habs’ captain scored 33 goals last season, and currently, with his 11 goals in 38 games, Suzuki is on pace for 23 goals and 79 points.

That’s not bad, and it would be his best point total in his career, but ultimately, we have the right to expect more from Suzuki.

Even though he hovers around a point per game since the start of the season, Suzuki has been more discreet and less dominant this season.

We see him less, and that’s why I believe this is the perfect moment for him to step up and give more in order to elevate his team to the next level, which is the playoffs.

Of course, I don’t think the Habs will make the playoffs, but in the minds of the players, they must believe it, and Suzuki must take the lead and set an example for his teammates.

In a Nutshell

If the captain steps up and performs like someone who believes in the playoffs, the Habs could very well surprise us.In short, Suzuki is due to score, and we hope that will happen as soon as tonight.

