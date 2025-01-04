No goals in his last nine matches: Nick Suzuki needs to step up.Mathis Therrien
In short, this great run by the Habs has allowed the team to climb the standings gradually and to put themselves back in the so-called “mix” that had been so much discussed before the start of the season.
The top players on the team will need to step up more, and I particularly target here the Habs’ captain, Nick Suzuki.
The Habs’ captain scored 33 goals last season, and currently, with his 11 goals in 38 games, Suzuki is on pace for 23 goals and 79 points.
That’s not bad, and it would be his best point total in his career, but ultimately, we have the right to expect more from Suzuki.
We see him less, and that’s why I believe this is the perfect moment for him to step up and give more in order to elevate his team to the next level, which is the playoffs.
Of course, I don’t think the Habs will make the playoffs, but in the minds of the players, they must believe it, and Suzuki must take the lead and set an example for his teammates.
In a Nutshell
– Note that.
CF Montreal loans Matías Cóccaro to the Mexican club Atlas FC https://t.co/Syf2Cuuf1t
— Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) January 4, 2025
– What do you think?
Today’s question from Tailgate Weekend @datgregtho
Juraj Slafkovsky had another tough game yesterday. As we approach the halfway point of the season, what is your mindset regarding his campaign so far?
— BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) January 4, 2025
– Not to be missed today.
It’s SEMI-FINALS time!#WorldJuniors #IIHF pic.twitter.com/j0xhzn5yys
— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) January 4, 2025