Adam Engstrom is the best scorer among the defensemen of the Rocket.

When Logan Mailloux somewhat disappointed at the Montreal Canadiens training camp at the beginning of the season, everyone thought it was not the end of the world, and that seeing him dominate in the American League would be beneficial.Returning to Laval, Mailloux would have the chance to dominate with the Rocket and potentially benefit from some call-ups with the Habs.The season started off really well for Mailloux, and as expected, he was on track to be the best defenseman for the Rocket all season long.But now, a few months later, it is not Mailloux who is at the top of the scoring list among defensemen for the Laval Rocket.It is rather a certain Adam Engstrom.Indeed, the Swedish defenseman is in first place among Rocket defensemen with 17 points in 31 games.It is a nice surprise to see Engstrom at the top of the Rocket defensemen, which demonstrates that he is developing very well for a 21-year-old rookie defenseman.Furthermore, if we look across the American League, Engstrom is ranked 3rd among rookie defensemen in scoring.In short, Engstrom is having a great rookie season in the AHL, and he is building a nice resume for the next training camp with the Habs, where he will clearly look to secure a spot in the NHL.The Swedish defenseman seems to have adapted well to North American ice, and he is likely to continue improving by the end of the season.Seeing him at the top of the Rocket defenseman is a nice surprise, but it also highlights the disappointment that Logan Mailloux is currently experiencing.

He only has three points in his last 19 games, and nothing is going offensively for someone who was supposed to dictate the Rocket’s attack.

Things were going so well for Mailloux at the start of the season, but now he doesn’t even lead the defensemen on his own team.

Let’s hope he can find his footing; otherwise, by then, Engstrom may have completely surpassed Mailloux in the hierarchy of young defensemen for the Habs.

