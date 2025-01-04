Adam Engstrom is the best scorer among the defensemen of the Rocket.Mathis Therrien
It’s raining stuffed animals in Laval!
Adam Engström triggers a rain of stuffed animals at Place Bell! pic.twitter.com/F4B3k4cFNC
— RDS (@RDSca) December 7, 2024
He only has three points in his last 19 games, and nothing is going offensively for someone who was supposed to dictate the Rocket’s attack.
Things were going so well for Mailloux at the start of the season, but now he doesn’t even lead the defensemen on his own team.
Let’s hope he can find his footing; otherwise, by then, Engstrom may have completely surpassed Mailloux in the hierarchy of young defensemen for the Habs.
