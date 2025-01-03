Tomorrow morning, the Canadiens could be one point away from the playoffs.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Note that tonight, in addition to the Habs, three Eastern teams will be in action: the Panthers, the Penguins, and the Senators. The Panthers are obviously not in the Habs’ way.
To prepare for tonight’s game, there will be no training (not because Dave Cameron is coming on board as coach of the Habs) and only the extras will skate at 12:30 PM Quebec time.
We’ll watch to see if David Savard will be able to play, as he missed the end of yesterday’s practice.
It should be noted that Samuel Montembeault will play tonight. One could think that the Habs want to secure the two points tonight, that the club wants to test Jakub Dobes tomorrow in Denver, and that the Quebecer will be more rested for Monday’s game at home against Vancouver.
But it is the players’ job to put the club in that position. And it needs to continue tonight.
– Noteworthy regarding the Rocket.
Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer (sick) is not participating in practice this morning.
Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer (sick) is not on the ice for practice this morning.
The lines for the Rocket this morning at practice:
Barré-Boulet – Beck – Roy
Simoneau – Condotta – Farrell
Harvey-Pinard – Mesar – Dauphin
Arseneau – Davidson – Tuch
Extras: Xhekaj, Kidney
– Félix Séguin loves what he does. [La Presse]
