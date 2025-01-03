Tomorrow morning, the Canadiens could be one point away from the playoffs.

Did you know that tomorrow morning, the Canadiens could be just one point away from the playoffs ? It certainly is the case.As the Habs will play in Chicago tonight, it is clear that there is a possibility to see the team climb to 39 points in 38 games. To achieve this, they would obviously need a victory.And in such a case, the Canadiens could have a chance to be just one point away from the playoffs.

Note that tonight, in addition to the Habs, three Eastern teams will be in action: the Panthers, the Penguins, and the Senators. The Panthers are obviously not in the Habs’ way.

To be one point from the playoffs tomorrow morning, the Habs must win, the Senators must stay at 40 points, and the Penguins must not win.

To prepare for tonight’s game, there will be no training (not because Dave Cameron is coming on board as coach of the Habs) and only the extras will skate at 12:30 PM Quebec time.

We’ll watch to see if David Savard will be able to play, as he missed the end of yesterday’s practice.

It should be noted that Samuel Montembeault will play tonight. One could think that the Habs want to secure the two points tonight, that the club wants to test Jakub Dobes tomorrow in Denver, and that the Quebecer will be more rested for Monday’s game at home against Vancouver.

And one may also consider, as mentioned, that the Habs want to get closer to the playoffs starting tonight. #InTheMixIf the Canadiens are close to the playoffs as the trade deadline approaches (which is the objective of the season, in fact), we can wonder what the management will do in the trading market

But it is the players’ job to put the club in that position. And it needs to continue tonight.

– Noteworthy regarding the Rocket.

Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer (sick) is not participating in practice this morning. Defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer (sick) is not on the ice for practice this morning. — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) January 3, 2025

The lines for the Rocket this morning at practice: Barré-Boulet – Beck – Roy

Simoneau – Condotta – Farrell

Harvey-Pinard – Mesar – Dauphin

Arseneau – Davidson – Tuch Extras: Xhekaj, Kidney — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) January 3, 2025

