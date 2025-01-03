David Savard: a decision will be made at the last minute for tonight’s game.

Yesterday, at practice, David Savard left for the locker room before the end of the session. We weren’t sure what was going on, so we kept an eye on the news of the day.

The team did not practice, but the extras skated… and the CH took the opportunity to provide an update.

In Savard’s case, his participation in tonight’s game will be decided just before the match. He will try, but if he cannot play, Jayden Struble will replace him.

A decision will be made pre-game regarding David Savard’s participation in tonight’s matchup in Chicago. If he cannot play, Jayden Struble will be in uniform. David Savard will be a gametime decision tonight in Chicago. If he cannot play, Jayden Struble will… — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 3, 2025

Obviously, the team hopes that the veteran will be able to play. He is a significant part of the team’s defense, and he eats up big minutes on their blue line.

Moreover, he is, alongside Alexandre Carrier, one of only two right-shot defensemen in town. Mike Matheson also plays right, but he is a lefty.So that means in a world where Savard has to be absent, the CH would be relying on five lefties in their defense. Luckily, their only righty is Carrier, who is capable of playing big minutes, not Justin Barron, who is not exactly as reliable.

More details to come…