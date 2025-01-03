Jonathan Toews: the Maple Leafs among three teams to watch

Jonathan Toews: the Maple Leafs among three teams to watchCharles-Alexis Brisebois
And no, it surely won’t be with the Canadiens.
On this topic, Frank Seravalli provided an update on his situation. In his update, he discusses that a return to play this season is likely, given how things are unfolding. Toews is back to a hockey player’s weight and he is skating.
Chicago was not mentioned by Seravalli among the teams that have a chance to sign him. This is not exactly a surprise in my eyes, as he surely wants to come back to win. Let’s also remember that the Hawks said goodbye to him in 2023 and not the other way around.
The Colorado case doesn’t surprise me at all since it’s been a long time since this possibility has been discussed. As depth at center, it could work out if he’s healthy.
The Jets? They are a big club, and he’s from the area. That would be very Bobby Hull, wouldn’t it? #Chicago #Winnipeg
