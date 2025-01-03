Jonathan Toews: the Maple Leafs among three teams to watch

For a year and a half, Jonathan Toews has said he is not giving up on his NHL career.To regain his health, Toews even traveled around the world to find different remedies. And finally, he seems to be doing well as he is increasingly seriously considering a return to play.

And no, it surely won’t be with the Canadiens.

On this topic, Frank Seravalli provided an update on his situation. In his update, he discusses that a return to play this season is likely, given how things are unfolding. Toews is back to a hockey player’s weight and he is skating.

Is this definitely going to happen? Not definitely, no. But there are chances.

Chicago was not mentioned by Seravalli among the teams that have a chance to sign him. This is not exactly a surprise in my eyes, as he surely wants to come back to win. Let’s also remember that the Hawks said goodbye to him in 2023 and not the other way around.

According to Seravalli, three Cup-contending teams to watch are: the Avalanche, the Jets, and the Maple Leafs.

The Colorado case doesn’t surprise me at all since it’s been a long time since this possibility has been discussed. As depth at center, it could work out if he’s healthy.

The Jets? They are a big club, and he’s from the area. That would be very Bobby Hull, wouldn’t it? #Chicago #Winnipeg

And in Toronto, the allure of bringing in Toews comes from the fact that he has played in an Original Six market and would bring depth at center on a third line. And clearly, he knows how to win the Stanley Cup.Note that he must sign before the trade deadline on March 7 to avoid waiting until next season to win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time. His return could wait until this summer, but if he feels good, a return to play right now could really be a possibility.

