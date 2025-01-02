Freshly recalled, Kirby Dach’s brother will make his NHL debut against the Canadiens.Félix Forget
It was Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton’s first draft… and they put on quite a show.
Kirby was traded a year later… but Colton has continued to make waves in the organization… and today, the Hawks announced that he has been recalled to join the big club.
He will therefore make his NHL debut tomorrow night… and this will happen while Kirby is in town.
Of course, it’s pretty cool to be able to face your brother in your very first NHL game. This must have made Colton happy, but I imagine it also brought joy to Kirby, who will have the chance to share the moment with his younger brother.
The two guys actually had dinner together yesterday… and we can think that Colton possibly shared the news with Kirby at that moment.
So it’s a beautiful story for the family, and for the occasion, dad Dach will be in the stands, but their mother and sister won’t be there. Both are in Europe, so they won’t be able to attend.
At least, dad will be there… and Colton is confident that his mother and sister will find a way to watch the game.
Colton and Kirby Dach's dad will be at the United Center tomorrow, but their mom and sister are in Europe.
Colton Dach: «It's tough that they can't be here, but I know they'll be watching.»
For those who are not as familiar with Colton Dach, we’re talking about a guy who, even though he is lighter than his brother, plays like a true power forward. He is unafraid to attack the net and combines great physical strength with very nice skating skills.
At his team’s practice today, Colton was on the second line and part of the second power play unit. Basically, he is pretty much already in the same position as his brother…
So we’ll see what Colton can do against the Canadiens tomorrow, but having the opportunity to make your debut in the show while facing your brother is something that must be special for him (and for the brother, of course).
Because I have this strange feeling that it’s a childhood dream coming true for the Dach brothers.
In Brief
– I personally like the second name.
some may know him as Lane Hutson, but we know him as the NHL's Rookie of the Month
– Gabriel Landeskog skated with his teammates this morning.
Landeskog is participating in morning skate…
– The Latvians aren’t giving up.
Eriks Mateiko!!
Sea Dogs player scores his 2nd of the game and we have a match in Ottawa!
– The waiver wire of the day.
Dakota Mermis (Utahns) on waivers
– Two recalls to Nashville.
Per the @TheAHL transactions page, F Ozzy Wiesblatt and D Spencer Stastney have been recalled to Nashville
Zach L'Heureux is looking at a potential suspension and Jeremy Lauzon did not finish the New Year's Eve game vs MIN. #Preds #Smashville
