Top-5: Canada falls to the United States in the World Junior Championship

There was a lot of action yesterday in the NHL.

The Canadiens won the first game in their history in regulation in Vegas… But we were also watching Canada, which faced the American team at the World Junior Championship.

Here’s a summary:

The @StLouisBlues won the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field during a 13 game slate to conclude 2024.#NHLStats: https://t.co/r44w2BOobW pic.twitter.com/eJZrTYqkBa — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2025

1: Things are starting to smell bad…

The World Junior Championship is always fun to follow.

That said, I don’t know if it’s just me… But this year, I’m finding it hard to watch Canada’s games while staying calm. The team is not playing the right way!

Last night, the Canadian team faced the Americans. And even though the guys performed relatively well, they were never able to take the lead in the game.In the third period, with the score at 1-0 for the United States thanks to a goal from Cole Hutson, Bradly Nadeau scored to tie it up.

But in the end, we’re talking about the only moment of glory for Canada during the game:

CANADA TIES IT AT 1-1 AND OTTAWA IS ROCKING RIGHT NOW (via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/oSgoOOOMMV — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2025

I say it’s the only moment of glory for Canada during the game because the United States took control of the match afterward.

Danny Nelson and Cole Eiserman scored within seven minutes, and we felt the end after the Islanders’ hopeful goal:

Cole Eiserman with a taunt to Canada’s bench after his insurance goal #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/auFsnEx2s2 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2025

Eiserman even took the liberty of taunting Canada’s bench…

That’s the fun of the World Junior Championship!

At the end of the game, it was Ryan Leonard who secured his team’s victory.

Ryan Leonard buries the empty-netter to make it 4-1 USA.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/sIYMHFlZwQ — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2025

The U.S. captain scored into an empty net:So Canada finishes in 3rd place in its division and will face the Czech Republic in the semifinals.

It’s not over for the team, but they’ll need to step up if they want a chance to win a medal…

2: Connor Bedard apologizes

It was the Winter Classic yesterday in Chicago.

The game was presented at Wrigley Field… But the Hawks didn’t show up.

Connor Bedard felt bad for Blackhawks fans after losing to their rivals at Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/6AWTwUVaG4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2025

The Chicago team lost the game by a score of 6-2 and was never in it. Connor Bedard even had to apologize to the fans because he felt bad:

When a player says that after a game like this, it’s because there’s disappointment and frustration in the locker room.

Yet, the Hawks knew the opportunity to play well was there… Especially given they were facing their long-time rival.

The Blues won the game by a score of 6-2, with Cam Fowler standing out by scoring two goals in the game.

Let’s also note that the Blues’ defenseman played in his 1000th career game in the NHL. What a nice way to celebrate!

3: A celebration that’s worth its weight in gold

It’s known: Elvis Merzlikins has quite a personality.

Elvis Merzlikins bats the puck TO THE MOON as the Jackets beat the Canes in the shootout pic.twitter.com/2RZN9G5fvz — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 1, 2025

And we saw it last night, as the Blue Jackets defeated the Hurricanes by a score of 4-3 in a shootout.After securing the victory for his team with a save, the goalie decided to launch the puck into the air with his stick:

I don’t know where the puck landed… But let’s just say if a fan caught it, that would be one great souvenir.

4: Chaos between the Canucks and the Flames

Kirill Marchenko helped his team win the game by scoring two goals, and it was a needed victory for the Jackets.The Columbus team has only four wins in their last ten games.

There’s a great rivalry between the Flames and the Canucks.

We’re talking about two Canadian teams that hate each other… And yesterday, we saw it again.

Ryan Lomberg and Erik Brannstrom of all people get in a scrap! : Sportsnet | NHL#Flames #Canucks pic.twitter.com/zOHMw4SrVe — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 1, 2025

Things got heated in the second period:

Fights, penalties… At one point, the party was stuck in the penalty box because there were so many people.

This sums up the 2nd period in Calgary : Sportsnet | NHL#Canucks #Flames pic.twitter.com/FS7f2qXt3L — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) January 1, 2025

An eventful second period between the Canucks and Flames feels like an understatement. pic.twitter.com/tOcsvoqyIB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2025

The following video made me laugh:And when we look at the score sheet, we realize it was completely crazy in the second period:

In all of that, let’s note that it was the Flames who ultimately won the game by a score of 3-1.

Nazem Kadri scored his 14th goal of the season, and Jonathan Huberdeau scored into an empty net.

Let’s note that Huberdeau has 16 goals so far this season. Things are going better for him this year.

5: Save of the Year for… Moritz Seider?

Usually, when we talk about the save of the year… It’s because a goalie made a spectacular play.

MORITZ SEIDER WITH THE… SAVE pic.twitter.com/r36ePsshyy — NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2025

But this time, the honors go to Moritz Seider, who really saved a goal with an incredible stop:Wow!The Wings defender is known for being reliable in all three zones of the ice, but maybe he should convert to a goalie.Hehe.The save was beneficial, by the way, because the Wings won the game by a score of 4-2 against the Penguins.

Patrick Kane scored his 7th goal of the season in his team’s victory.

Overtime

– Beautiful goal.

Ryan Strome go-ahead goal for Anaheim! pic.twitter.com/6cnq0gXlPM — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2025

– Oh!

– Oops… Hehe.

Anders Lee had his stick lifted into the crowd, and then did a quick swap with the fans who caught it pic.twitter.com/R5hF3OlaHZ — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 31, 2024

– When Andrew Mangiapane decides to play tough standing at five feet and ten inches:

Andrew Mangiapane (5’10») went OFF on Brandon Carlo (6’5″) pic.twitter.com/xErlEtnwJi — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 31, 2024

– The top scorers of the night:

– Just one game today in the NHL: Kings vs Devils, at 6 PM.