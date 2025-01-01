Top-5: Canada falls to the United States in the World Junior Championship

Top-5: Canada falls to the United States in the World Junior ChampionshipMarc-Olivier Cook
The Canadiens won the first game in their history in regulation in Vegas… But we were also watching Canada, which faced the American team at the World Junior Championship.
Here’s a summary:
The @StLouisBlues won the Discover NHL Winter Classic at Wrigley Field during a 13 game slate to conclude 2024.#NHLStats: https://t.co/r44w2BOobW pic.twitter.com/eJZrTYqkBa
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 1, 2025
1: Things are starting to smell bad…
That said, I don’t know if it’s just me… But this year, I’m finding it hard to watch Canada’s games while staying calm. The team is not playing the right way!
But in the end, we’re talking about the only moment of glory for Canada during the game:
CANADA TIES IT AT 1-1 AND OTTAWA IS ROCKING RIGHT NOW
(via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/oSgoOOOMMV
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2025
I say it’s the only moment of glory for Canada during the game because the United States took control of the match afterward.
Danny Nelson and Cole Eiserman scored within seven minutes, and we felt the end after the Islanders’ hopeful goal:
Team USA re-takes the lead
(via @TSN_Sports)
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 1, 2025
Cole Eiserman with a taunt to Canada’s bench after his insurance goal #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/auFsnEx2s2
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2025
Eiserman even took the liberty of taunting Canada’s bench…
That’s the fun of the World Junior Championship!
At the end of the game, it was Ryan Leonard who secured his team’s victory.
Ryan Leonard buries the empty-netter to make it 4-1 USA.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/sIYMHFlZwQ
— TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 1, 2025
It’s not over for the team, but they’ll need to step up if they want a chance to win a medal…
2: Connor Bedard apologizes
The game was presented at Wrigley Field… But the Hawks didn’t show up.
Connor Bedard felt bad for Blackhawks fans after losing to their rivals at Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/6AWTwUVaG4
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2025
When a player says that after a game like this, it’s because there’s disappointment and frustration in the locker room.
Yet, the Hawks knew the opportunity to play well was there… Especially given they were facing their long-time rival.
Let’s also note that the Blues’ defenseman played in his 1000th career game in the NHL. What a nice way to celebrate!
3: A celebration that’s worth its weight in gold
It’s known: Elvis Merzlikins has quite a personality.
Elvis Merzlikins bats the puck TO THE MOON as the Jackets beat the Canes in the shootout pic.twitter.com/2RZN9G5fvz
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) January 1, 2025
I don’t know where the puck landed… But let’s just say if a fan caught it, that would be one great souvenir.
4: Chaos between the Canucks and the Flames
There’s a great rivalry between the Flames and the Canucks.
We’re talking about two Canadian teams that hate each other… And yesterday, we saw it again.
Ryan Lomberg and Erik Brannstrom of all people get in a scrap!
: Sportsnet | NHL#Flames #Canucks pic.twitter.com/zOHMw4SrVe
— Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) January 1, 2025
Fights, penalties… At one point, the party was stuck in the penalty box because there were so many people.
This sums up the 2nd period in Calgary
: Sportsnet | NHL#Canucks #Flames pic.twitter.com/FS7f2qXt3L
— CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) January 1, 2025
An eventful second period between the Canucks and Flames feels like an understatement. pic.twitter.com/tOcsvoqyIB
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2025
In all of that, let’s note that it was the Flames who ultimately won the game by a score of 3-1.
Let’s note that Huberdeau has 16 goals so far this season. Things are going better for him this year.
5: Save of the Year for… Moritz Seider?
Usually, when we talk about the save of the year… It’s because a goalie made a spectacular play.
MORITZ SEIDER WITH THE… SAVE pic.twitter.com/r36ePsshyy
— NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2025
Patrick Kane scored his 7th goal of the season in his team’s victory.
Overtime
– Beautiful goal.
Ryan Strome go-ahead goal for Anaheim! pic.twitter.com/6cnq0gXlPM
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 1, 2025
– Oh!
DAHLIN SAID NO pic.twitter.com/1sk5GIE6qi
— NHL (@NHL) January 1, 2025
– Oops… Hehe.
Anders Lee had his stick lifted into the crowd, and then did a quick swap with the fans who caught it pic.twitter.com/R5hF3OlaHZ
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 31, 2024
– When Andrew Mangiapane decides to play tough standing at five feet and ten inches:
Andrew Mangiapane (5’10») went OFF on Brandon Carlo (6’5″) pic.twitter.com/xErlEtnwJi
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 31, 2024
– The top scorers of the night:
– Just one game today in the NHL: Kings vs Devils, at 6 PM.