It’s not going well for Justin Barron in Nashville.Jonathan Di Gregorio
Justin Barron’s debut with the Nashville Predators has been far from spectacular.
Although Barron was traded on December 18, he only participated in his first game on December 23 against the Carolina Hurricanes. It’s understandable that the team possibly wanted to give him time to acclimate to the playing system and his new environment.
While it’s early, there are questions about Nashville’s plans for the young defenseman. By trading for Alexandre Carrier, the team clearly sacrificed the present for the future and saw something in Barron.
However, it’s not by relegating their hope to the stands that the Predators will build Barron’s confidence and allow him to reach his full potential.
And it’s not as if the team is fighting for a playoff spot. Nashville currently sits in 30th place in the league with 29 points in 38 games (11-20-7) this season. I believe the club can live with the mistakes of its young players and let them learn.
We’re going over former #GoHabsGo and current #Smashville d-man Justin Barron, and how the trade is looking really good for Montreal at the moment.https://t.co/W763epiWgf pic.twitter.com/wIHlNRQkrF
— Gio Palermo / Iegorocks99 (@LR99Gaming) January 1, 2025
Let’s also remind ourselves that the team has only lost one game since he arrived.
All this for a player who was no longer part of the Canadiens’ plans. We can clearly say that in the short term, the Canadiens have really won this trade.
So let’s hope that 2025 offers him more consistency with his new team.
In Brief
