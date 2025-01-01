Alex Ovechkin: “f*ck the Bruins”

On New Year’s Eve, the NHL featured thirteen games throughout the day.

This is GOLD. Someone leaked #ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin’s New Years message online. “Hey guys we’ve just finished the game, fucked the fucking Boston Bruins. Coming home to celebrate the New Years. Wishing everyone to have a couple of beers and fight the hangover.” pic.twitter.com/H4B628qGE2 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) January 1, 2025

One of these games was a matchup between the Boston Bruins and the Washington Capitals in the U.S. capital, which ended with a 3-1 victory for the Caps.Why am I telling you about this game? Because someone leaked a video after the match featuring Alex Ovechkin on Hockey News Hub where the Russian does not seem to like the Bruins very much.

The excerpt is in Russian, but if I translate his words from English, here’s what he says:

“Hey guys, we just finished the game, [we] fucked the damn Boston Bruins. We’re coming home to celebrate the New Year. I wish everyone to have a few beers and fight the hangover.”

However, the match did not lead to any particular incidents, and the Caps even won the game. It’s just a good old fashioned F Boston sentiment from Ovy.

The two teams also faced off on December 23rd in Boston, a match that the Bruins won 4-1, in which the Russian player did not participate due to his injury.Perhaps Ovechkin was just happy that the Caps had taken their revenge.

Of course, this should be taken with a grain of salt; this is not a public statement from the great number eight, it’s a message that leaked online.

Moreover, the rest of the message is more traditional with New Year wishes and a good night’s celebration, as the player seems already ready to start the festivities.

But it goes to show that it’s not just in Montreal that people don’t like the Big Bad Bruins.

One might also wonder how the Bruins will take the forward’s remarks during the next and final matchup between the two teams.

In Brief

However, this meeting will only take place on April 1; until then, will enough water have passed under the bridge for it to be considered old news, or will Boston use this message as motivation? We will find out in three months.

