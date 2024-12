Several months ago, the Gaudreau family experienced the worst of blows.Just hours before one of the sisters in the family was to get married, Johnny and Matthew were killed by a drunk driver. This obviously paused the wedding in question.This greatly affected the NHL community due to the fact that Johnny was a star.

What made the situation even sadder was the fact that Johnny had two children. Furthermore, both Johnny’s wife and Matthew’s wife were pregnant.

Matthew and his wife had announced they were expecting a child before his death, but not Johnny and his partner, who shared the news with everyone at the funerals of the two brothers.

So here we are at the end of 2024, Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, announced on social media that she has given birth to the couple’s first child.

Tripp Gaudreau is the name of the child, as had been announced previously.