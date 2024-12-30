Alexandre Carrier reminds (again) how much better the CH locker room is than in Nashville.Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Before the holidays, shortly after his arrival with the Canadiens, Alexandre Carrier mentioned how much heavier it was in the Nashville Predators’ locker room than in that of the Canadiens.
Now, for the second time in a short period, Alexandre Carrier didn’t hesitate to praise the Canadiens’ locker room compared to that of his former organization.
Listen to the media availabilities following tonight’s game against Tampa Bay
Tune in now to live postgame media ops following tonight’s game against the Lightning #GoHabsGo https://t.co/2HL3YaiQ9w
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 30, 2024
It feels good. Mentally, it feels really good. – Alexandre Carrier, on the difference between playing for the Canadiens and the Predators
Believe it or not, this is not the first time he has compared the two situations and had less flattering words for the Predators’ locker room than for that of the Montreal Canadiens.
The feeling I have is that he mainly wants to praise his new environment and that the comparisons with Nashville come naturally… but he doesn’t necessarily want to throw his former team under the bus.
