Alexandre Carrier reminds (again) how much better the CH locker room is than in Nashville.

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Alexandre Carrier reminds (again) how much better the CH locker room is than in Nashville.
Credit: Getty Images

Before the holidays, shortly after his arrival with the Canadiens, Alexandre Carrier mentioned how much heavier it was in the Nashville Predators’ locker room than in that of the Canadiens.

With higher expectations in Tennessee than in Quebec, it was normal. Nashville is possibly THE disappointment of the season.

Now, for the second time in a short period, Alexandre Carrier didn’t hesitate to praise the Canadiens’ locker room compared to that of his former organization.

Arriving in a winning locker room (because yes, the Canadiens have been winning quite a bit more often these past few weeks) makes all the difference in his eyes.

The atmosphere is a lot more enjoyable for him than it was in Nashville.

It feels good. Mentally, it feels really good. – Alexandre Carrier, on the difference between playing for the Canadiens and the Predators

Believe it or not, this is not the first time he has compared the two situations and had less flattering words for the Predators’ locker room than for that of the Montreal Canadiens.

Is it a coincidence or not?

The feeling I have is that he mainly wants to praise his new environment and that the comparisons with Nashville come naturally… but he doesn’t necessarily want to throw his former team under the bus.

But I could be wrong. Maybe he wants to do that a little.

The fact that the guys play for each other has also been highlighted by Carrier, who seems revitalized by his change of scenery. And in Montreal, nobody is missing Justin Barron at the moment.

It remains to be seen if this will continue in this way.


