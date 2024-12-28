Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores his first career hat trick

The action was back yesterday in the National Hockey League, as we were treated to the first eight games after the Christmas break.Half of the league was in action, offering us an exciting spectacle, unlike Team Canada Junior.

Here’s what caught our attention yesterday in the NHL.

If there’s one player that the Montreal Canadiens have greatly missed since he was traded, it’s Artturi Lehkonen.

Artturi Lehkonen records his first career hat trick in a big @Avalanche W! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/9iGyP5pdWz — NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024

The hardworking Finn brought a lot of energy to the team, and his presence is missed even more now that Justin Barron (acquired in return for Lehkonen at the time) has been sent to Nashville in exchange for Alexandre Carrier.The Barron project therefore did not work out, and in the meantime, Lehkonen is thriving with the Colorado Avalanche, where he is clearly one of the pillars of the team.In fact, last night, as the Avalanche won 4 to 1 against the Utah Hockey Club, Lehkonen scored three goals, completing his first career hat trick.This brings him to 13 goals and 19 points in 25 games. Even though he missed 12 games early in the season, Lehkonen would be the 5th leading scorer for the Canadiens and the 2nd leading scorer with this tally.

It’s worth noting that in this victory, MacKinnon recorded three assists, reaching the 60-point mark. He is the first to reach it this season, while his closest pursuer is now his teammate, Mikko Rantanen (53 points).

MacKinnon didn’t just make assists; he also fought Barrett Hayton.

Nathan MacKinnon and Barrett Hayton drop the gloves! pic.twitter.com/EQroTz1WSB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2024

An unreal feed from John Tavares to set up Mitch Marner! pic.twitter.com/o3I8EX3kZu — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2024

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs had fun against the struggling Detroit Red Wings.They won 5 to 2 quite effortlessly, having taken a 5 to 0 lead in the match.Mitch Marner scored a hat trick, and on his first goal of the game, John Tavares made a stunning pass.He delivered the puck to Marner with a pass between his legs without looking.

3. Alex Tuch and the Sabres take down the Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks

Alex Tuch’s hat trick helps lift the @BuffaloSabres to back-to-back wins! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Jn01nxTcmw — NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024

Connor Bedard had plenty of room upstairs but he’s denied. He slammed his stick against the glass afterward. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/gjdJn4Qpmr — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 28, 2024

After suffering a 13-game losing streak, the Buffalo Sabres have woken up recently, and after destroying the New York Islanders, they had fun last night against the Chicago Blackhawks.Indeed, the Sabres won 6 to 2 thanks in part to a hat trick from Alex Tuch.With this defeat, the Blackhawks find themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings, which seems to genuinely frustrate Connor Bedard, who has been seen several times slamming his stick against the boards.

He’s starting to get really fed up.

BROCK FABER OT WINNER!! Faber scores on the wraparound to win it for the @mnwild in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/sxWDHcIvQJ — NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024

In a big division duel between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild, there were very important points at stake.The Stars took a 2 to 0 lead in this game, but the Wild managed to come back with two goals in less than a minute in the third period to force overtime.And in extra time, we were treated to a Brock Faber show, who scored the winning goal for the Wild.

5. The Bruins feel the wrath of the Blue Jackets’ top line

Monahan: Two goals

Voronkov: Two goals and one assist

Marchenko: One goal and two assists

Dmitri Voronkov ROOFS IT on the doorstep and the Blue Jackets lead 4-1 pic.twitter.com/uUJDeFMwG8 — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 28, 2024

Do you remember what happened in the last game of the Montreal Canadiens?Well, the Canadiens were defeated by essentially just one line, which is the best of the Columbus Blue Jackets made up of Sean Monahan, Dmitri Voronkov, and Kirill Marchenko.The three forwards were dominant against the Tricolore, and they did the same thing last night to the Boston Bruins.The Blue Jackets won 6 to 2, with five of the six goals scored by the members of that line.Overall, this line is really dominant, and they demonstrated it again last night.

– The 22-year-old Sharks defenseman, Shakir Mukhamadullin, scored his first in the NHL last night.

That’s a special moment! Shakir Mukhamadullin has scored his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/gVpXGZDpbk — NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024

– Cam Fowler scored his first goal in a Blues uniform.

Cam Fowler tucks his first with STL after being traded from Anaheim pic.twitter.com/vCi3hPQBUR — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2024

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

An eight-game Friday saw Mitch Marner score the League’s fifth natural hat trick in December. The only months in NHL history with more are March 1996 (7), November 1985 (7) and February 1994 (6).#NHLStats: https://t.co/5tcFfES66l pic.twitter.com/8AeVWO8SmG — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2024

– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.

– On the agenda today in the NHL: 11 games.