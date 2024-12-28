Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores his first career hat trick

 Mathis Therrien
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores his first career hat trick
Credit: The action was back yesterday in the National Hockey League, as we were treated to the first eight games after the Christmas break. Half of the league was in action, offering us an exciting spectacle, unlike Team Canada Junior. Here’s what caught our attention yesterday in the NHL. 1. A career first hat trick for […]
The action was back yesterday in the National Hockey League, as we were treated to the first eight games after the Christmas break.

Half of the league was in action, offering us an exciting spectacle, unlike Team Canada Junior.

Here’s what caught our attention yesterday in the NHL.

1. A career first hat trick for Artturi Lehkonen

If there’s one player that the Montreal Canadiens have greatly missed since he was traded, it’s Artturi Lehkonen.

The hardworking Finn brought a lot of energy to the team, and his presence is missed even more now that Justin Barron (acquired in return for Lehkonen at the time) has been sent to Nashville in exchange for Alexandre Carrier.

The Barron project therefore did not work out, and in the meantime, Lehkonen is thriving with the Colorado Avalanche, where he is clearly one of the pillars of the team.

In fact, last night, as the Avalanche won 4 to 1 against the Utah Hockey Club, Lehkonen scored three goals, completing his first career hat trick.

This brings him to 13 goals and 19 points in 25 games. Even though he missed 12 games early in the season, Lehkonen would be the 5th leading scorer for the Canadiens and the 2nd leading scorer with this tally.

It’s worth noting that in this victory, MacKinnon recorded three assists, reaching the 60-point mark. He is the first to reach it this season, while his closest pursuer is now his teammate, Mikko Rantanen (53 points).

MacKinnon didn’t just make assists; he also fought Barrett Hayton.

2. John Tavares makes an simply masterful pass

Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs had fun against the struggling Detroit Red Wings.

They won 5 to 2 quite effortlessly, having taken a 5 to 0 lead in the match.

Mitch Marner scored a hat trick, and on his first goal of the game, John Tavares made a stunning pass.

He delivered the puck to Marner with a pass between his legs without looking.

3. Alex Tuch and the Sabres take down the Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks

After suffering a 13-game losing streak, the Buffalo Sabres have woken up recently, and after destroying the New York Islanders, they had fun last night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

Indeed, the Sabres won 6 to 2 thanks in part to a hat trick from Alex Tuch.

With this defeat, the Blackhawks find themselves at the bottom of the NHL standings, which seems to genuinely frustrate Connor Bedard, who has been seen several times slamming his stick against the boards.

He’s starting to get really fed up.

4. Brock Faber gives the Wild the win with a superb overtime goal

In a big division duel between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild, there were very important points at stake.

The Stars took a 2 to 0 lead in this game, but the Wild managed to come back with two goals in less than a minute in the third period to force overtime.

And in extra time, we were treated to a Brock Faber show, who scored the winning goal for the Wild.

5. The Bruins feel the wrath of the Blue Jackets’ top line

Do you remember what happened in the last game of the Montreal Canadiens?

Well, the Canadiens were defeated by essentially just one line, which is the best of the Columbus Blue Jackets made up of Sean Monahan, Dmitri Voronkov, and Kirill Marchenko.

The three forwards were dominant against the Tricolore, and they did the same thing last night to the Boston Bruins.

The Blue Jackets won 6 to 2, with five of the six goals scored by the members of that line.

  • Monahan: Two goals
  • Voronkov: Two goals and one assist
  • Marchenko: One goal and two assists
Overall, this line is really dominant, and they demonstrated it again last night.


Overtime

– The 22-year-old Sharks defenseman, Shakir Mukhamadullin, scored his first in the NHL last night.

– Cam Fowler scored his first goal in a Blues uniform.

– Here are all the results from the previous day.

– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– On the agenda today in the NHL: 11 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content