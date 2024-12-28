Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores his first career hat trick

Top-5: Artturi Lehkonen scores his first career hat trickMathis Therrien
Here’s what caught our attention yesterday in the NHL.
If there’s one player that the Montreal Canadiens have greatly missed since he was traded, it’s Artturi Lehkonen.
Artturi Lehkonen records his first career hat trick in a big @Avalanche W!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/9iGyP5pdWz
— NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024
It’s worth noting that in this victory, MacKinnon recorded three assists, reaching the 60-point mark. He is the first to reach it this season, while his closest pursuer is now his teammate, Mikko Rantanen (53 points).
MacKinnon didn’t just make assists; he also fought Barrett Hayton.
Nathan MacKinnon and Barrett Hayton drop the gloves! pic.twitter.com/EQroTz1WSB
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2024
An unreal feed from John Tavares to set up Mitch Marner! pic.twitter.com/o3I8EX3kZu
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 28, 2024
3. Alex Tuch and the Sabres take down the Connor Bedard’s Blackhawks
Alex Tuch’s hat trick helps lift the @BuffaloSabres to back-to-back wins!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/Jn01nxTcmw
— NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024
Connor Bedard had plenty of room upstairs but he’s denied. He slammed his stick against the glass afterward. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/gjdJn4Qpmr
— Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 28, 2024
He’s starting to get really fed up.
BROCK FABER OT WINNER!!
Faber scores on the wraparound to win it for the @mnwild in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/sxWDHcIvQJ
— NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024
5. The Bruins feel the wrath of the Blue Jackets’ top line
- Monahan: Two goals
- Voronkov: Two goals and one assist
- Marchenko: One goal and two assists
Dmitri Voronkov ROOFS IT on the doorstep and the Blue Jackets lead 4-1 pic.twitter.com/uUJDeFMwG8
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 28, 2024
Overtime
– The 22-year-old Sharks defenseman, Shakir Mukhamadullin, scored his first in the NHL last night.
That’s a special moment!
Shakir Mukhamadullin has scored his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/gVpXGZDpbk
— NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2024
– Cam Fowler scored his first goal in a Blues uniform.
Cam Fowler tucks his first with STL after being traded from Anaheim pic.twitter.com/vCi3hPQBUR
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2024
– Here are all the results from the previous day.
An eight-game Friday saw Mitch Marner score the League’s fifth natural hat trick in December. The only months in NHL history with more are March 1996 (7), November 1985 (7) and February 1994 (6).#NHLStats: https://t.co/5tcFfES66l pic.twitter.com/8AeVWO8SmG
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2024
– Here are the top scorers from the previous day.
– On the agenda today in the NHL: 11 games.