Incredible, Latvia beats Canada

Canada played its second preliminary round match at the World Junior Hockey Championship tonight and one thing is certain, it’s a game that raised more questions than answers for the coaches and fans.

While preparing for a blowout by Canada against Latvia, Canada lost in a shootout.

This tough match started with the loss of Matthew Schaeffer. The 17-year-old star defenseman slammed into the post while cutting towards the net.

Canada’s Matthew Schaefer went down the tunnel after running into the goal at full speed with his shoulder then hitting the boards pic.twitter.com/TJoyQ3Qcui — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) December 28, 2024

After 20 minutes, it was still 0-0. Canada was not playing convincingly, both at 5-on-5 and especially on the power play. The team lacked coordination and conviction.

Troubles continued in the second period as Canada struggled to assert itself. It took a shorthanded goal from Jett Luchanko to get Canada on the board.

A shorthanded beauty to break the ice! Un beau but en désavantage numérique pour briser la glace! #WorldJuniors | #MondialJunior pic.twitter.com/XLmcgPJzmO — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 28, 2024

That was all Latvia would give Canada in the second period as they closed off the zone. The Maple Leaf did not pay enough of the price to win the battles in front of the net.

LATVIA TIES THE GAME Eriks Mateiko finishes off the beautiful play to make it a 1-1 game late in the 3rd.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/xl2ZOpugdU — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2024

CANADA BACK ON TOP Calum Ritchie wires it home on the power-play to give Canada a late 2-1 lead.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/S4m9f6Dn9T — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2024

LATVIA TIES IT AGAIN Peteris Bulans wires home the power-play marker to make it 2-2.#WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/H4frb5FSRm — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2024

Overtime

Group A W OTW OTL L Diff 1. Canada 1 0 1 0 +4 2. United States 1 0 0 0 +6 3. Finland 1 0 0 1 -2 4. Latvia 0 1 0 0 +1 5. Germany 0 0 0 2 -8

In the third, Latvia leveled the score with a power-play goal, incredible but true.Calum Ritchie delivered for Canada by finally scoring on the power play. He beat the Latvian goalie with a good shot on reception.Latvia equalized again late in the 3rd period to force overtime.It was settled in a shootout and Canada lost after 8 shots from each side.After two days at the WJC, here is the standings for both groups:

Group B W OTW OTL L Diff 1. Sweden 2 0 0 0 +10 2. Czech Republic 1 0 0 0 +4 3. Slovakia 1 0 0 1 -2 4. Kazakhstan 0 0 0 1 -7 5. Switzerland 0 0 0 2 -5

* OTW (overtime wins) OTL (overtime losses) Diff (Differential)Two matches will be on the schedule tomorrow:

1 PM – Kazakhstan vs. Czech Republic

3:30 PM – Latvia vs. United States