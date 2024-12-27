Skip to content
Incredible, Latvia beats Canada

 Pablo Herrera-Vergara
Canada played its second preliminary round match at the World Junior Hockey Championship tonight and one thing is certain, it’s a game that raised more questions than answers for the coaches and fans.

While preparing for a blowout by Canada against Latvia, Canada lost in a shootout.

This tough match started with the loss of Matthew Schaeffer. The 17-year-old star defenseman slammed into the post while cutting towards the net.

After 20 minutes, it was still 0-0. Canada was not playing convincingly, both at 5-on-5 and especially on the power play. The team lacked coordination and conviction.

Troubles continued in the second period as Canada struggled to assert itself. It took a shorthanded goal from Jett Luchanko to get Canada on the board.

That was all Latvia would give Canada in the second period as they closed off the zone. The Maple Leaf did not pay enough of the price to win the battles in front of the net.

In the third, Latvia leveled the score with a power-play goal, incredible but true.

Calum Ritchie delivered for Canada by finally scoring on the power play. He beat the Latvian goalie with a good shot on reception.

Latvia equalized again late in the 3rd period to force overtime.

It was settled in a shootout and Canada lost after 8 shots from each side.


Overtime

After two days at the WJC, here is the standings for both groups:

Group A W OTW OTL L Diff
1. Canada 1 0 1 0 +4
2. United States 1 0 0 0 +6
3. Finland 1 0 0 1 -2
4. Latvia 0 1 0 0 +1
5. Germany 0 0 0 2 -8

 

Group B W OTW OTL L Diff
1. Sweden 2 0 0 0 +10
2. Czech Republic 1 0 0 0 +4
3. Slovakia 1 0 0 1 -2
4. Kazakhstan 0 0 0 1 -7
5. Switzerland 0 0 0 2 -5
* OTW (overtime wins) OTL (overtime losses) Diff (Differential)

Two matches will be on the schedule tomorrow:

1 PM – Kazakhstan vs. Czech Republic

3:30 PM – Latvia vs. United States

