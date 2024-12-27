The head coach of Ivan Demidov refuses to compliment him.

SKA coach Roman Rotenberg today on Ivan Demidov: “I will not praise him, because if you praise him, he will put on the crown.” pic.twitter.com/moZt7qmSXc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 27, 2024

In fact, Rotenberg does not want to compliment Demidov because he believes that if he does, the young forward will “wear the crown.” In summary, Rotenberg thinks that Demidov will get a swelled head if he receives compliments.

This is somewhat absurd, as thousands of Canadiens fans praise him every day on social media.The craziest part is that Rotenberg claimed Demidov can play better. It is always possible to play better, but after a three-point performance, a minimum amount of credit should be given to the player.It is normal to see a player become overconfident when they are told they are amazing, but in this situation, Rotenberg rarely has good words for Demidov.

A little recognition once in a while wouldn’t hurt.

The good news in this story is that Rotenberg did acknowledge that Demidov works hard and that he is impressed by his work ethic. He is happy to see that Demidov listens to him and does everything he asks him to do.

It’s not such a big deal if Rotenberg doesn’t want to laud Demidov because he at least gave him playing time on the top line on Friday. Let’s hope he stays there for the upcoming games.

Demidov was even the most utilized player on the power play on Friday. He recorded an assist with the man advantage.

