Kings: David Savard must be a target for the team

With the arrival of Alexandre Carrier in Montreal, the departure of David Savard seems inevitable.

Many expect to see him traded by the deadline, and Kent Hughes will need to find a team that would be willing to offer his player’s services.

The #GoKingsGo could be a team to watch on the trade front Pierre McGuire: “If they think they’ve got a legitimate chance to go for a run there in the West, they’re going to need some more on defence” #thesickpodcast | @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/iB1mLN16zv — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) December 27, 2024

No rumors currently link Savard to any specific team, but one could say that the Kings have the ideal profile to welcome him.This was actually a topic of discussion during the latest episode of The Eye Test on the Sick Podcast.During this episode, Pierre McGuire explained that the Kings could be the type of team to welcome Savard because they have a great need for right-handed defensemen in their lineup.Los Angeles is currently playing with four left-handed defensemen in its starting lineup. The only two right-handed options are Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence, who are very young to endure the work on that side.One should not forget that Drew Doughty is expected to return by the end of the season, as he is injured, but Savard could help this team find some stability on the right with his experience.

Savard would also bring a more physical side to the Kings’ defense. Jordan Spence is only 5’11” and plays on a third pair that should bring a bit more physical play.

We should not forget Marc Bergevin in the equation, as he is the assistant general manager of the Kings. He was the one who signed Savard during the summer of 2021.

Los Angeles also likes big defensemen like Savard. Joel Edmundsson is the best example, as he is the tallest defenseman on the team at 6’5″.

Should a trade occur between the two teams, the Canadiens would certainly retain part of Savard’s salary, which is $3.5 million against the salary cap. There is only one salary retention slot left for the Canadiens, who are likely to take advantage of it.

