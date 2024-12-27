Kings: David Savard must be a target for the team

Kings: David Savard must be a target for the teamDansLesCoulisses.com
Many expect to see him traded by the deadline, and Kent Hughes will need to find a team that would be willing to offer his player’s services.
The #GoKingsGo could be a team to watch on the trade front
Pierre McGuire: "If they think they've got a legitimate chance to go for a run there in the West, they're going to need some more on defence"
— The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) December 27, 2024
Savard would also bring a more physical side to the Kings’ defense. Jordan Spence is only 5’11” and plays on a third pair that should bring a bit more physical play.
Los Angeles also likes big defensemen like Savard. Joel Edmundsson is the best example, as he is the tallest defenseman on the team at 6’5″.
Should a trade occur between the two teams, the Canadiens would certainly retain part of Savard’s salary, which is $3.5 million against the salary cap. There is only one salary retention slot left for the Canadiens, who are likely to take advantage of it.
