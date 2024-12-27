Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Kings: David Savard must be a target for the team

 DansLesCoulisses.com
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Kings: David Savard must be a target for the team
Credit: Getty Images
With the arrival of Alexandre Carrier in Montreal, the departure of David Savard seems inevitable.

Many expect to see him traded by the deadline, and Kent Hughes will need to find a team that would be willing to offer his player’s services.

No rumors currently link Savard to any specific team, but one could say that the Kings have the ideal profile to welcome him.

This was actually a topic of discussion during the latest episode of The Eye Test on the Sick Podcast.

During this episode, Pierre McGuire explained that the Kings could be the type of team to welcome Savard because they have a great need for right-handed defensemen in their lineup.

Los Angeles is currently playing with four left-handed defensemen in its starting lineup. The only two right-handed options are Brandt Clarke and Jordan Spence, who are very young to endure the work on that side.

One should not forget that Drew Doughty is expected to return by the end of the season, as he is injured, but Savard could help this team find some stability on the right with his experience.

Savard would also bring a more physical side to the Kings’ defense. Jordan Spence is only 5’11” and plays on a third pair that should bring a bit more physical play.

We should not forget Marc Bergevin in the equation, as he is the assistant general manager of the Kings. He was the one who signed Savard during the summer of 2021.

Los Angeles also likes big defensemen like Savard. Joel Edmundsson is the best example, as he is the tallest defenseman on the team at 6’5″.

Should a trade occur between the two teams, the Canadiens would certainly retain part of Savard’s salary, which is $3.5 million against the salary cap. There is only one salary retention slot left for the Canadiens, who are likely to take advantage of it.

The Kings still have all their picks in 2025, except for their second-round pick. They are capable of offering something interesting to convince Kent Hughes.


In Brief

– A great relief for the Browns.

– The bad luck that prevented Aatos Koivu from participating in the World Junior Championship. [RDS]

– A great man in the sports world.

– Impressive.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content