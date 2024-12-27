Cayden Primeau: a team could make him their Samuel Montembeault

One cannot expect to see a goaltender become a star player in their first few seasons in the NHL. The development of goalies takes time.However, the Canadiens could no longer afford to trust Cayden Primeau, who will be placed on waivers Saturday.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the end of the road for Primeau in the Canadiens organization, but it remains a possibility.

Eric Engels from Sportsnet drew a parallel between Primeau’s current situation and that of Samuel Montembeault when the Canadiens claimed him off waivers in 2021.

It was entirely foreseeable that the Montreal Canadiens would be calling goaltender Jakub Dobes up from the Laval Rocket and bringing him with them to South Florida on Friday.

Two things stand out.Montembeault was 28 days away from celebrating his 25th birthday when he was claimed by Montreal, while Primeau is already 25. We are also talking about two young goalies who had shown promise during their development, but struggled in their early days.

However, Montembeault’s sample size in the NHL was very small when he was placed on waivers. He had played only 25 games in the NHL, but had an efficiency rate of less than .900.

Primeau has more experience in the NHL, having made 55 appearances in net for the Canadiens in his career. His statistics are also very poor, with an efficiency rate of .886 and a goals against average of 3.69.In the case of the Panthers, placing Montembeault on waivers was a way to make room for their prospect Spencer Knight. This is somewhat similar to what the Canadiens are doing now with Jakub Dobes, who is excelling with the Rocket this season.We know the outcome for Montembeault. After a bit of patience, he eventually secured his spot as the number one goalie for the Canadiens, but he still needs to find consistency.It is possible that Primeau will not be claimed off waivers. His statistics are not attractive at all for a team looking for a second goalie this season.A brief return to Laval might help him regain his confidence.It feels strange to see that the Canadiens struggled with a three-way goaltending situation for most of the 2023-24 season, before trading Jake Allen and finally placing Primeau on waivers a few months later.

