Cayden Primeau: a team could make him their Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau: a team could make him their Samuel MontembeaultDansLesCoulisses.com
This doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s the end of the road for Primeau in the Canadiens organization, but it remains a possibility.
Eric Engels from Sportsnet drew a parallel between Primeau’s current situation and that of Samuel Montembeault when the Canadiens claimed him off waivers in 2021.
It was entirely foreseeable that the Montreal Canadiens would be calling goaltender Jakub Dobes up from the Laval Rocket and bringing him with them to South Florida on Friday. But there will be fallout, writes @EricEngels. https://t.co/Fh9ipIqK0M
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 27, 2024
However, Montembeault’s sample size in the NHL was very small when he was placed on waivers. He had played only 25 games in the NHL, but had an efficiency rate of less than .900.
