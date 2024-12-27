Islanders: Patrick Roy apologizes to the fans present at the training session.

In Quebec, Patrick Roy is well-known for his frankness. He is not afraid to say things as they are, and that is part of what makes him so popular in the province.His career as a player and his reputation as a winner are two other factors that clearly do not hurt either.That said, this season is not going well for the Islanders, the team Roy coaches. The record of 13-15-7 is not exactly impressive, and especially, the team seems lethargic.The Roy effect from last season seems to be fading.

However, that does not change the fact that Roy remains a guy who is capable of telling it like it is… and this morning, while the Islanders were practicing in front of their fans, Roy took a microphone to say a few words to the supporters present:

We are not proud of how we are playing in front of you, but we will continue to work extremely hard to improve. – Patrick Roy

VIDEO: #Isles coach Patrick Roy tells fans at open practice that team isn’t happy about its performance but will work extremely hard to improve. pic.twitter.com/gAs99B4deu — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 27, 2024

It is worth noting that in the video clip above, the fans are not visible because the seats are only on one side of the ice. According to journalists on-site, there were quite a few people… and they seemed to appreciate Roy’s remarks.

We know that since the beginning of the season, Roy has been at odds with the team’s GM, Lou Lamoriello. That said, he knows that his job is to get the best out of his group, and that is what he wishes to do.

Because right now, it’s quite laborious. The team has only 33 points in 35 games, and by comparison, the Canadiens (who are not having an easy season) have 31 in 34 games. The difference is that the Habs are rebuilding, while the Islanders want to make the playoffs right now.

We will see if actions will follow words, but it is a nice gesture from the coach to have taken the time to apologize to the fans for his team’s difficult season. And I imagine that in Montreal, this is something that fans would likely appreciate.

In Brief

– Martin St-Louis sticks to his recipe.

– Peter Budaj practiced with the Ducks today. He is coaching with the team and was replacing John Gibson, who is sick.

With John Gibson under the weather, coach Peter Budaj is on the ice in his place today #FlyTogether pic.twitter.com/ieOvc8q51L — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) December 27, 2024

– Kent Hughes needs to learn from what is happening in Detroit.

I hope Kent Hughes is watching what’s going on with the Red Wings and Yzerman “expediting” the rebuild. Top 5 picks for the next year or 2 is the plan, not overpaying for free agents — HFTV (@HFTVSports) December 27, 2024

– Loss for the Swiss at the World Junior Championship.