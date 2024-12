This morning, when the Canadiens recalled Jakub Dobes, we suspected that Cayden Primeau likely didn’t have much time left in Montreal.

Seeing him absent from practice today was another sign… but then Martin St-Louis spoke.

Martin St. Louis says Cayden Primeau goes to waivers tomorrow. Jakub Dobes makes his NHL debut vs. Panthers — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 27, 2024

In the end, the organization decided to place Primeau on waivers. This will occur tomorrow when the trade freeze is over.

More details to come…