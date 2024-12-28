Points per game: Mitch Marner performs better without Auston Matthews in the lineup.

Matthews not playing tonight, but has skated for approximately 30 minutes https://t.co/E3aXgdyv5Z — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 28, 2024

Mitch Marner career points per game With Matthews in lineup: 1.07

Without Matthews in lineup: 1.27 — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 28, 2024

Once again this season, true to their habits, the Toronto Maple Leafs are having an excellent regular season.They are currently in first place in the Atlantic Division ahead of the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Florida Panthers, and in 6th place overall in the NHL.In short, things are going very well in Toronto, even though Auston Matthews has been injured quite often this season, missing 12 games.Everything is going smoothly for the Maple Leafs even without Auston Matthews, who will miss a few more games in the coming days.In fact, he will not play tonight, but he skated for a few minutes during the optional practice this morning.In short, even though Matthews is not healthy this season, the Leafs are performing, and in fact, they perform even better than usual when number 34 is not in the lineup.Just ask Mitch Marner, who is having the best season of his career right now, with Matthews out of the lineup quite often.Marner actually produces more when Matthews is not in the lineup.Indeed, it really seems that Marner steps out of his shell even more when he becomes the best player on the team, while Matthews is on the bench.Marner is currently playing the best hockey of his career, as he is THE star of the Maple Leafs when Matthews is absent.With his 49 points, including 13 goals, in 36 games, the number 16 of the Leafs is on pace for 111 points, which would be his best season ever, and his first with 100 points or more.

And when we analyze it further, we see that this season, 10 of Marner’s 13 goals were scored while Matthews was not in the lineup.

10 of Mitch Marner’s 13 goals this season have come without Auston Matthews in the lineup. — David Alter (@dalter) December 28, 2024

Additionally, in 8 of the 12 games without Matthews, Marner has scored more than one point.In short, Marner really seems to be at his best when Matthews is not around, which clearly increases the market value of number 16 of the Leafs.

Let’s remember that Marner still does not have a contract for the next season, so it’s a situation to keep a close eye on.

In Brief

The Leafs forward is currently making about $10.9 million per season, and if he continues like this, he will certainly be entitled to ask for a raise.In short, when Matthews the sniper is not there, Marner seems to play with much more freedom and ease, without the pressure to make number 34 produce.Marner thinks more about scoring than finding Matthews, which really seems to help his production.

– Very bad news for Canada.

Tough news for one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft and Canada in the world juniors. https://t.co/nIiNgPnpOG — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 28, 2024

– Noteworthy with the Leafs. Auston Matthews was wearing a gray jersey.

Outside of Matthews on ice this morning for optional skate are Connor Timmins, Hakanpaa, Murray and Reaves. #Leafs — Tony Ambrogio (@Tony_Ambrogio) December 28, 2024

– For those interested.

Discover interesting odds for Saturday’s duel against the Florida Panthers, presented by @betway. Since November 30, our recommendations have shown a success rate of 70% (16-7). Don’t miss those from this afternoon! https://t.co/DJZC6IThGM — La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) December 28, 2024

– Here is new information about the CF Montréal’s recent acquisition.