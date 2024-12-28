Points per game: Mitch Marner performs better without Auston Matthews in the lineup.Mathis Therrien
Matthews not playing tonight, but has skated for approximately 30 minutes https://t.co/E3aXgdyv5Z
— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 28, 2024
Mitch Marner career points per game
With Matthews in lineup: 1.07
Without Matthews in lineup: 1.27
— Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) December 28, 2024
And when we analyze it further, we see that this season, 10 of Marner’s 13 goals were scored while Matthews was not in the lineup.
10 of Mitch Marner’s 13 goals this season have come without Auston Matthews in the lineup.
— David Alter (@dalter) December 28, 2024
Let’s remember that Marner still does not have a contract for the next season, so it’s a situation to keep a close eye on.
In Brief
– Very bad news for Canada.
Tough news for one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft and Canada in the world juniors. https://t.co/nIiNgPnpOG
— Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) December 28, 2024
– Noteworthy with the Leafs. Auston Matthews was wearing a gray jersey.
Outside of Matthews on ice this morning for optional skate are Connor Timmins, Hakanpaa, Murray and Reaves. #Leafs
— Tony Ambrogio (@Tony_Ambrogio) December 28, 2024
– For those interested.
Discover interesting odds for Saturday’s duel against the Florida Panthers, presented by @betway.
Since November 30, our recommendations have shown a success rate of 70% (16-7). Don’t miss those from this afternoon! https://t.co/DJZC6IThGM
— La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) December 28, 2024
– Here is new information about the CF Montréal’s recent acquisition.
INFO CCPP – ANDRI FANNAR BALDURSSON
According to what we have learned, the young midfielder has been on the CF Montréal’s radar for several seasons.
However, despite the interest from Montreal, Baldursson had until now preferred other options, being loaned to FC… pic.twitter.com/UI3VcJc6iW
— Nilton Jorge (@NiltonJorge) December 28, 2024