“I don’t give a damn what Cutter Gauthier says” – John Tortorella

In recent years, and especially in the last few months, we have seen several hopefuls from the American circuit, whether from the NCAA,ask their NHL club to be traded.Indeed, several young players have changed addresses after requesting a trade from the team that drafted them.

I’m thinking here in particular of Adam Fox, Rutger McGroarty, and of course Cutter Gauthier.

The last name is the one that has garnered the most attention and has generated the most ink, given that Gauthier was a 5th overall pick in 2022.Gauthier had requested to be traded to the Philadelphia Flyers, and he eventually changed addresses to end up today with the Anaheim Ducks.And so, logically, the first matchup between the two teams since the trade, which will take place today starting at 4 PM, is one that we have been anticipating.Gauthier himself stated that he had circled the date on his calendar and was looking forward to this game.

And when this comment from Gauthier was explained to John Tortorella, the Flyers’ head coach, well, let’s just say that he had a typical Tortorella reaction.

He stated that he didn’t give a damn about what Gauthier said.

Indeed, Tortorella explained that he wouldn’t answer any questions regarding Cutter Gauthier, and that he didn’t wish anything bad on the young man.

The Flyers’ head coach quickly closed the case without commenting on the fact that the Flyers were going to face Gauthier for the first time since the trade.

In a Nutshell

We recall that at the time of the trade, Tortorella had also gotten angry when he received questions about Gauthier.In short, this will be a match to follow closely, as Gauthier will certainly want to perform well and score some points against the team that drafted him.He has 14 points, including four goals, in 33 games this season, and it is clear that he will want to add more against the Flyers.It is worth noting that Jamie Drysdale, obtained by the Flyers in return for Gauthier, will be back in Anaheim, making it an important game for him as well.

