“I don’t give a damn what Cutter Gauthier says” – John Tortorella

“I don’t give a damn what Cutter Gauthier says” – John TortorellaMathis Therrien
I’m thinking here in particular of Adam Fox, Rutger McGroarty, and of course Cutter Gauthier.
And when this comment from Gauthier was explained to John Tortorella, the Flyers’ head coach, well, let’s just say that he had a typical Tortorella reaction.
He stated that he didn’t give a damn about what Gauthier said.
John Tortorella, when told Cutter Gauthier had tomorrow’s game circled on the calendar:
“I don’t give a shit what he says. I’m not interested in answering any questions about Cutter Gauthier. I don’t wish anything bad on the kid, I’m not going to answer any questions on it.”
— Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) December 27, 2024
Indeed, Tortorella explained that he wouldn’t answer any questions regarding Cutter Gauthier, and that he didn’t wish anything bad on the young man.
The Flyers’ head coach quickly closed the case without commenting on the fact that the Flyers were going to face Gauthier for the first time since the trade.
