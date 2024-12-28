Defeat of ECJ against Latvia: a well-deserved wake-up call

Defeat of ECJ against Latvia: a well-deserved wake-up callMathis Therrien
Just for the sake of the argument
Latvia’s U20 team of kids playing in North America this year
QMJHL – 4
USHL – 2
NAHL – 6
Shattuck St. Mary’s – 1
NHL Draft Picks – 2
OHL – 0
WHL – 0
Cool.
— Mavs Gillis (@eastlinkmavs) December 28, 2024
I suspect Linards Feldbergs, the 19-year-old Latvian goaltender, doesn’t go undrafted again next summer after that star-making performance against Team Canada.
53 saves during regulation and OT. 8 more in the shootout.
— Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) December 28, 2024
There was far too much individualism in this game, as if all the players wanted to be the hero or simply to get points, while the game wasn’t even out of reach for the opponent.
Let’s hope this match will serve as a lesson and awakening for the whole team, and that they will be ready for their next game against Germany, another opponent that could pose a problem in the same way as Latvia.
In Brief
– To be continued today.
#WorldJuniors SATURDAY:
Kazakhstan Czechia , 1pm ET on TSN1
Latvia USA , 3:30pm ET on TSN 1/5
Also on https://t.co/BQGeAnETfN and the TSN App pic.twitter.com/sBT0oGRKbd
— TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 28, 2024
– With Michkov significantly slowing down, Hutson and Celebrini are just one point behind him.
Un seul point sépare Michkov de ses deux plus proches poursuivants. https://t.co/dHQHP27MjU
— La Poche Bleue (@lapochebleue) December 28, 2024
– We are eagerly awaiting the next Florida battle.
Nikita Kucherov was not suspended nor fined for his knee-on-knee hit that briefly sidelined Matthew Tkachuk.
He says the Florida Panthers will remember what happened the next time they play the Lightning. https://t.co/B9rCHTZcKu
— George Richards (@GeorgeRichards) December 28, 2024
– Bill Guerin is very pleased with the performances of Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy. [Responsible Gambler]
– What do you think?
Est-ce que la ligue d’Arabie Saoudite est meilleure que la ligue 1 France ?
Au Globe Soccer awards. Ronaldo clame que Oui.
Il stipule que la capacité à sprinter dans la chaleur accablante est qu’un des facteur de la supériorité entre le championnat et le championnat… https://t.co/lq9yrwMlQx
— Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) December 28, 2024
–