No, Cayden Primeau would never have won that match.Félix Forget
With Cayden Primeau no longer in the organization’s good graces (and officially placed on waivers at 2 PM), the task of backing up Samuel Montembeault (at least in the short term) fell to Dobes.
Jakub Dobes gets his first NHL shutout in his NHL debut vs. the defending champs
What a day for the kid
Of course, we must be cautious before thinking he is already the savior. It was a very encouraging start for Dobes, but we shouldn’t fall into the Ryan Poehling syndrome either.
That said, for the occasion, let’s be positive: the young goalie looked like a confident guy in front of his net, something the Canadiens have not often obtained from their backup goalie this season.
At the very least, we can agree on one thing: Dobes has today won a game that Cayden Primeau would never have won. And that’s exactly what the team needs from its backup goalie.
However, even though Dobes is the story of the day, there are other aspects of the game that intrigued me. Here’s what I take away from this 4-0 victory over the Panthers:
1. Dobes has proven to be a valuable acquisition, but what we notice is that the three guys who joined the Canadiens in December have all improved the team. Patrik Laine is scoring goals in abundance on the power play, Alexandre Carrier is the stabilizing presence the team’s blue line needed, and Dobes gives confidence to the guys in front of him.
With Jakub Dobes' performance against the Panthers, Benoît assures us that it makes all the difference in the world in a locker room when a goalie GETS the job done!
He is having an exceptional season… and as he will become a free agent in a few months, he is playing like a guy who is going to land a nice lucrative contract.
Short-handed goal for Montreal!
Scored by Jake Evans with 02:41 remaining in the 2nd period.
Florida: 0
Montreal: 3#MTLvsFLA #TimeToHunt #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/iW6ZKeJrZT
3. Kirby Dach and Alex Newhook really needed a game like today’s. Seeing the former score two goals and the latter get his first two assists of the season will do them good.
If they can build on that and have a strong finish to the season, CH wouldn’t say no.
This victory is the fourth for the @CanadiensMTL against a playoff team since the start of the season.
In a nutshell
– Jakub Dobes felt at home at the Bell Centre.
“It was crazy! We felt at home with the OLÉ OLÉ at the end”
-Jakub Dobes pic.twitter.com/sB1rbw3Fcz
– Nice moment at Place Bell.
We are proud! The whole crew!
We are proud! The whole crew!

So proud
– Interesting.
All forwards on CH played 16, 17, or 18 shifts today.
Only 2m45 separate the ice time of the most used forward from the least used forward today. #Balance
– He was due.
The last time Kirby Dach had a 2 goal game was November 9th 2022 vs Vancouver
– Transaction in the NHL.
TRADE:
We’ve acquired forward Ondrej Pavel and a 2027 3rd round pick from Colorado in exchange for forward Juuso Parssinen and a 2026 7th round pick.
Full details » https://t.co/Mk2giiqbLA pic.twitter.com/E20f8EoxLm
– Things are going well for La Victoire.
La Victoire wins its game against the Frost from Minnesota. A 4th victory for Montreal in 5 games!
