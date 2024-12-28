Ignored by Team Canada, Zayne Parekh and Carter Yakemchuk enjoyed the loss against Latvia.

Canada could still have two or three teams and remain highly competitive on the international stage.Of course, there will be omissions/cuts that will not sit well with many, and the non-selection of Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh is among them.

They actually sent a subtle message, which ultimately wasn’t very discreet.

Following yesterday’s infamous loss to Latvia, the two talented defensemen liked a Sportsnet post about the final result.

Zayne Parekh and Carter Yakemchuk, two of the snubs from Canada’s #WorldJuniors roster, dropped likes on posts after Canada’s massive upset loss against Latvia pic.twitter.com/HIrfBU7bAM — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2024

The news is increasingly spreading around the hockey world.

After Matthew Schaefer’s injury that will keep him out for the rest of the tournament, it’s Sawyer Mynio (19 years old) who was chosen over Parekh and Yakemchuk to fill Schaefer’s absence.

It all adds to the frustration, especially since Canada needs an offensive defenseman and these two players would have been a great addition.Another player who was overlooked by Team Canada, Beckett Sennecke, the 3rd overall pick in the last draft, has decided to make the club regret not selecting him.Since being passed over, Sennecke has played three games and collected no less than 14 points.

Nearly five points per game, that’s incredible.

Beckett Sennecke had 14 points in 3 games since being snubbed by Team Canada for the World Juniors. Gotta wonder if Sennecke could have been useful tonight. Credit to Latvia #WorldJuniors2025 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/8BK6F6Gfth — RGF (@rgfray1) December 28, 2024

In my opinion, Sennecke should have been part of the team because he brings much more than just offensive production.

He is a big guy who doesn’t back down and could have definitely been a great help for Canada yesterday.

I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the Canadian tournament.

