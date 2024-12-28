Ignored by Team Canada, Zayne Parekh and Carter Yakemchuk enjoyed the loss against Latvia.Michaël Petit
They actually sent a subtle message, which ultimately wasn’t very discreet.
Following yesterday’s infamous loss to Latvia, the two talented defensemen liked a Sportsnet post about the final result.
Zayne Parekh and Carter Yakemchuk, two of the snubs from Canada’s #WorldJuniors roster, dropped likes on posts after Canada’s massive upset loss against Latvia pic.twitter.com/HIrfBU7bAM
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2024
After Matthew Schaefer’s injury that will keep him out for the rest of the tournament, it’s Sawyer Mynio (19 years old) who was chosen over Parekh and Yakemchuk to fill Schaefer’s absence.
Nearly five points per game, that’s incredible.
Beckett Sennecke had 14 points in 3 games since being snubbed by Team Canada for the World Juniors. Gotta wonder if Sennecke could have been useful tonight. Credit to Latvia #WorldJuniors2025 #WorldJuniors
— RGF (@rgfray1) December 28, 2024
He is a big guy who doesn’t back down and could have definitely been a great help for Canada yesterday.
I’m looking forward to seeing the rest of the Canadian tournament.
The mask currently worn by Jakub Dobes is really cool https://t.co/TWPbXMF9Tw
— Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 28, 2024
Auston Matthews on the icehttps://t.co/lMEOv59jJs
— RDS (@RDSca) December 28, 2024
The Canadian relay is the team of the year from PChttps://t.co/coLbs659Nu
— RDS (@RDSca) December 28, 2024