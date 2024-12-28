A look at the Lane Hutson phenomenon in 15 key moments

A look at the Lane Hutson phenomenon in 15 key momentsKeven Mawn
Lane Hutson, the Montreal Canadiens’ number 48, has established himself as the most exciting player on Martin St-Louis’ roster since his arrival in April 2024. Although labeled an offensive defenseman, he’s much more than that!
A second-round steal
Lane Hutson, accompanied by his family, is selected by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2022 draft, 62nd overall. He is immediately identified as a potential steal, considering his high ceiling.
Hello local media
As a new member of the Habs, Hutson quickly met Chantal Machabée, the Habs’ Vice President of Communications, and Kent Hughes, its General Manager, on the draft floor.
An iconic handshake
Hutson meets his head coach with the Habs, Martin St-Louis.
A first development camp
In the shadow of Juraj Slafkovsky, Hutson, wearing number 85 at the time, left a solid first impression at his first development camp with the Habs, despite his small stature often called into question.
A source of pride
A native of Holland, Michigan, Lane has twice represented the United States at the World Junior Hockey Championships, in 2023 and 2024. He accumulated a total of 10 points, including 1 goal, in 14 outings over two tournaments.
Hutson isn't just an offensive defenseman
It’s no secret that this kid excels at putting points on his scorecard. That said, he’s capable of defending if the opportunity arises, and Swedish defenseman Anton Johansson learned that the hard way.
A heartbreaking moment before arriving in Montreal
Live from Saint Paul, Minnesota in April 2024, Lane Hutson and Boston University suffered a heartbreaking loss to Denver in the semifinals of the Frozen Four, a competition between the NCAA’s top teams.
A baptism in the spotlight
Straight out of college, Hutson had the opportunity to play his first career NHL game against his hometown Detroit Red Wings, picking up an assist on a Brendan Gallagher goal in the process.
A Bell Centre that quickly "belongs" to Lane Hutson
From his very first moments on the ice at the Bell Centre, the fans sent out a wave of love for their new number 48. It only took a few moments for him to become the local crowd’s favorite.
A quick encounter with his idol Patrick Kane
In addition to playing his first two career duels against his childhood team, Hutson faced his childhood idol, future Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Kane.
Productive on his return to Boston
Having played his college hockey in the Boston area, “Laner” had the chance to play against the Bruins very early in the 2024-2025 season, in the second game of the regular schedule. It was his first 2-point game in the Bettman circuit (2 assists).
A great hockey mind
Despite being a green rookie, the American never hesitates to call plays for his teammates, thanks to his above-average hockey IQ.
A valuable tool for Patrik Laine
Early in the Habs’ 2024 practice camp, Lane Hutson and Patrik Laine quickly developed a chemistry on the icy surface. In particular, Hutson was an accomplice on the big Finn’s first three goals in the blue, white and red uniform.
Already on the 20-point plateau
While his name is likely to figure daily in discussions for the Calder Trophy in 2024-2025, Hutson has already reached the 20-point plateau in one season, against the Anaheim Ducks on December 9, 2024.
A first career goal at last
Here it is, his first career goal in the National Hockey League. On December 14, 2024, against the Winnipeg Jets, Lane Hutson scored for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, one of the best in the business. The unfair comparisons with Victor Mete can now cease…