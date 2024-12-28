CMJ: Matthew Schaefer will miss the rest of the tournament.Michaël Petit
And I’m not talking about yesterday’s loss to Latvia…
Schaefer fractured his collarbone and will miss at least two months, if not three months…
Broken collarbone. Best guesstimate is a two to three month injury.
Sawyer Mynio (VAN/Seattle WHL) is now expected to be officially added to the Team Canada roster.
It’s also possible (but not yet confirmed) that Carson Rehkopf (SEA/Brampton OHL) could also be officially added… https://t.co/VgrbiJf3yX
— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 28, 2024
Additionally, McKenzie also notes that even though it’s not confirmed yet, it’s possible to see Carson Rehkopf complete the 25-player roster.
Recently, Stéphane Leroux confirmed the addition of Mynio and Rehkopf to officially complete Canada’s final lineup of 25 players.
It’s very rare to cut a 19-year-old for this tournament, especially when he was there last year at 18.
Two of the major omissions from this tournament, Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh, reacted following Canada’s loss yesterday.
Zayne Parekh and Carter Yakemchuk, two of the snubs from Canada’s #WorldJuniors roster, dropped likes on posts after Canada’s massive upset loss against Latvia pic.twitter.com/HIrfBU7bAM
— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 28, 2024
With Mynio to fill Schaefer’s spot and Rehkopf adding depth, Canada should manage, but will really need to step up their game.
In brief
– Dobes will have quite a test tonight.
It’s good timing for #Habs GM Kent Hugues to evaluate
Jakub Dobes against a good team.
The Stanley Cup champs.
The job of a good back up in the show. Play for .500#NHL #Canadiens
— Stormin Norman (@Stormin1Norman) December 28, 2024
– The sun is having an effect.
de bonne heure dans la bonne humeur
(sun)rise and shine#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/bTPQcMktdc
— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 28, 2024
– To be continued.
Alex Ovechkin said “I think so; we’ll see” when asked if he’ll return against #Leafs tonight
— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 28, 2024