The Canadiens can recall Jakub Dobes as of today

The Canadiens’ schedule looks tough in the coming weeks.

After enjoying an easier December before the holidays, we see that the next five weeks will not exactly be marked by a favorable schedule for the CH.

We’ll see if the club will really be #InTheMix at that time.

What we observe is that there will still be several sequences of two games in two nights. Starting Saturday and Sunday, the CH will begin its Florida tour.

And by the end of the trip, there will be a Chicago-Denver game (on January 3 and 4) that won’t be exactly easy either. There will thus be two back-to-backs in about ten days.

What I’m trying to say is that Samuel Montembeault, who had heavy legs before Christmas, can’t play every game night. He will burn out due to the demands of the modern NHL schedule, including traveling and an increasingly offensive style of play.

And don’t forget that he’s going to the Four Nations Clash. He won’t have a break in February.

When we look at all this, the Canadiens can’t rely on just one goaltender. We know that the CH did it before Christmas, but that can’t continue like this. It can’t be the norm.

Samuel Montembeault

Cayden Primeau

A Laval goaltender (likely Jakub Dobes, but it could be Connor Hughes)

A goaltender who is not currently in Laval (acquired through trade or signing, for example)

The CH has four options to put in goal.

As Montembeault can’t play every game, the club clearly has less confidence in Primeau and, according to the latest news, the CH hasn’t acquired a goaltender, Dobes is becoming an increasingly serious option.

And as Renaud Lavoie reminded us this morning during his segment on BPM Sports’ morning show, even though there is currently a trade freeze during the holiday season, the CH can still call Jakub Dobes if they want. After all, they have only 22 guys out of 23 in their lineup.

Let’s recall that a few months ago, colleague Maxime Truman highlighted the fact that the CH really likes the work of European goaltenders. And since then, Dobes’ name has been on everyone’s lips.

Recently, we know that he was approaching a call-up, but injuries have slowed down the CH’s plans.

Whether to recall the goaltender from Laval Rocket or not will be the decision of Martin St-Louis and Éric Raymond, the goaltending coach. But if they haven’t trusted Primeau to play against Detroit, why would it be different against the Panthers or the Lightning?

If Monty doesn’t play the next two games, I think there’s a chance Dobes will experience his baptism of fire in the Bettman circuit in the short term. But that’s not a guarantee either.

