“I don’t think that David Savard is going to cost an arm and a leg.”

When the Canadiens went to get Alexandre Carrier, a player who resembles David Savard in some ways, it was thought that the Habs had found the guy who could one day replace the veteran on the Canadiens’ blue line.

Unless there’s an offer too good to refuse, David Savard must finish the season in Montreal!@DGauthierRDS pic.twitter.com/zFJJE116zN — RDS (@RDSca) December 19, 2024

And unless Savard signs a new contract in town, that day will arrive at the earliest in spring 2025.The question we must ask is whether the Canadiens will be able to trade the veteran to another team in the Bettman circuit by the trade deadline.And here, opinions clash.On one side, there are those who want to keep him at all costs. But there are also those who want to trade him at all costs and those who are open to trading him, depending on the price asked.But what is an offer too good to refuse? Is it a first-round pick? Is it more than that? Less than that? Everyone has their own answer to this question.Regarding Savard, some journalists from The Athletic (Chris Johnston and Pierre LeBrun) included him in a piece aimed at predicting where players would end up by the deadline.

LeBrun named the Oilers and Johnston named… the Maple Leafs for Savard. So we will keep an eye on them, given that these guys are well-connected.

But beyond the teams themselves, there is a passage in LeBrun’s text that caught my attention as it says a lot about the Canadiens’ mentality regarding the Savard situation.

I don’t think David Savard will cost an arm and a leg. It would be appealing for Oilers who don’t have a first-round pick this season. – Pierre LeBrun

The same Pierre LeBrun has already said that Savard is likely in his last year in Montreal. Thus, we can think that, in light of this information, the club is currently in the “trade Savard at all costs” category.

If the club doesn’t shoot itself in the foot with salary cap issues and doesn’t get into too much trouble on the ice by trading a player who is destined to leave, then yes, it makes sense to think that Savard will be gone by the deadline.

David Savard pots home his first goal of the season to get Montreal on the board! pic.twitter.com/KZ4g8fWnOL — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 24, 2024

In brief

– Good question.

– Hmm…

The Blue Jays are heading for the wall. https://t.co/4Q1m0LZ1QU — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 26, 2024

– A must-read.

Five big questions entering this year’s World Junior tournament https://t.co/i47Aja2Ol3 — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) December 26, 2024

– Interesting.