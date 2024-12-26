“I don’t think that David Savard is going to cost an arm and a leg.”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
When the Canadiens went to get Alexandre Carrier, a player who resembles David Savard in some ways, it was thought that the Habs had found the guy who could one day replace the veteran on the Canadiens’ blue line.
Unless there's an offer too good to refuse, David Savard must finish the season in Montreal!
LeBrun named the Oilers and Johnston named… the Maple Leafs for Savard. So we will keep an eye on them, given that these guys are well-connected.
But beyond the teams themselves, there is a passage in LeBrun’s text that caught my attention as it says a lot about the Canadiens’ mentality regarding the Savard situation.
I don’t think David Savard will cost an arm and a leg. It would be appealing for Oilers who don’t have a first-round pick this season. – Pierre LeBrun
The same Pierre LeBrun has already said that Savard is likely in his last year in Montreal. Thus, we can think that, in light of this information, the club is currently in the “trade Savard at all costs” category.
If the club doesn’t shoot itself in the foot with salary cap issues and doesn’t get into too much trouble on the ice by trading a player who is destined to leave, then yes, it makes sense to think that Savard will be gone by the deadline.
David Savard pots home his first goal of the season to get Montreal on the board!
