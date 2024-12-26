Donald Trump wants Wayne Gretzky as Prime Minister of Canada

“The Great One” Wayne Gretzky, along with his family, was among those to attend Donald Trump’s victory party. pic.twitter.com/hxBNWmrAUa — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) November 8, 2024

Wayne Gretzky and Donald Trump clearly have a good relationship.When Trump was re-elected as president of the United States earlier this year, the former NHL star was by his side. Images of the two circulated at that time.And it caused quite a stir.Donald Trump, who is building a team around him in anticipation of his return to power, clearly wants to collaborate with Gretzky, who is Canadian, for future endeavors.In fact, as the main interested party said on social media (via the Truth platform), he was with Gretzky yesterday (Christmas Day, that is) and proposed he run for the next Prime Minister of Canada.He noted that one day, it will (according to him) be the title of Governor of Canada, as he wants Canada to become a U.S. state.

According to Trump, Gretzky could “easily win” and wouldn’t even have to campaign. Trump added that #99 doesn’t want to do it, but he encourages Canadians to start a movement to convince him otherwise.

We understand why he would want his friend Gretzky to be the Prime Minister of Canada. He would have a greater influence over his northern neighbors, which is pretty easy to understand.And in these more than uncertain times for Justin Trudeau, the current Prime Minister of the country, things are going to stir here in 2025.

Can we interpret Trump’s message as a potential disavowal of Pierre Poilievre, who has a good chance of becoming Prime Minister in the future? Or is it simply a message in favor of Gretzky, nothing more?

