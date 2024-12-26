Donald Trump wants Wayne Gretzky as Prime Minister of Canada

Donald Trump wants Wayne Gretzky as Prime Minister of CanadaCharles-Alexis Brisebois
“The Great One” Wayne Gretzky, along with his family, was among those to attend Donald Trump’s victory party. pic.twitter.com/hxBNWmrAUa
— YEGWAVE (@yegwave) November 8, 2024
According to Trump, Gretzky could “easily win” and wouldn’t even have to campaign. Trump added that #99 doesn’t want to do it, but he encourages Canadians to start a movement to convince him otherwise.
Can we interpret Trump’s message as a potential disavowal of Pierre Poilievre, who has a good chance of becoming Prime Minister in the future? Or is it simply a message in favor of Gretzky, nothing more?
