The good moves by Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton in 2024

In 2024, Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton made some good moves as GM and VP of the Canadiens.

At the end of this year, I felt like compiling my personal top-5 of their best moves from the past 12 months. Inevitably, this will lead to debate about my choices – and I love that.

Here’s what I’ve noted. And no, saying the team will be #InTheMix didn’t quite make my top-5…

This may seem obvious since the young man was ready to make the jump, but the way the Canadiens handled Lane Hutson’s situation (bringing him in after two years in the NCAA) deserves recognition. After all, the rookie is performing well in the NHL.

Lane Hutson you are loved, you are a special talent. pic.twitter.com/n8mINuJdfr — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) November 30, 2024

And luckily, the American is here, to be honest.

Kent Hughes did the right thing (even if it took time) by bringing Jean-François Houle back as head coach of the Rocket in the spring. But when he left even before his contract extension kicked in, a solution needed to be found.

And it was Pascal Vincent.

The Rocket’s start to the season has been excellent, and even though it has been a bit tougher since, it shouldn’t be forgotten that Vincent has a lot of experience in the AHL and NHL.

Bringing him into the organization was an excellent move.3. Extending the contracts of Kaiden Guhle and Juraj Slafkovsky

During the summer, the two young players saw that the Canadiens weren’t waiting until they approached restricted free agency. Guhle (six years, $5.55M per year) and Slafkovsky (eight years, $7.6M per year) both agreed to let the Canadiens buy out years of unrestricted free agency.

And even though it’s not perfect in 2024-2025, it remains a good move, nonetheless. It was this summer and still is.

Get yourself someone who celebrates you as hard as #Habs Kaiden Guhle does a Brendan Gallagher goal in practice pic.twitter.com/xlg0KxGoah — Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) December 4, 2024

When the Canadiens acquired Patrik Laine, it gave hope to the fans. And when he returned to play in early December, it electrified a Bell Centre that desperately needed it.It was a great move.1. Drafting Ivan Demidov (and Michael Hage)

In my eyes, Ivan Demidov is the most important piece of the Canadiens’ rebuild. Obtaining his services at #5 in the 2024 draft is nothing short of fabulous.

And when he gets playing time in Russia, he shows us how good of a choice it was.But we must not forget that trading Sean Monahan eventually led to the arrival of Michael Hage, a first-round prospect that Canadiens management holds in high regard.

One day, he will make a difference – if all goes well.

“He has flashes of superstar!” Michael Hage may have been overlooked by Canada for the World Junior Championship, but he remains a player of great talent!!https://t.co/XdPV2BU0BM pic.twitter.com/wfifyUKPkm — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) December 4, 2024

Honorable Mentions

Want honorable mentions? Here they are.

– Bringing Alex Barré-Boulet into the organization.

– Trading Jake Allen to give the undisputed #1 position to Samuel Montembeault. Even if Cayden Primeau struggled this autumn, the Quebecer has clearly accepted the confidence placed in him.

– Trusting Emil Heineman in the NHL.

– Offering a contract extension to Martin St-Louis by activating the option in his contract. Because even if things don’t always go well, allowing him to coach towards the end of his contract would have been a very bad decision.

– Signing Connor Hughes to keep the net in Laval.