Canadian: Three players from the organization who are expected to emerge in 2025.

The Canadiens have several talented young players within the organization.There are talented guys coming up, and we should see them in Montreal soon.

Among them? Logan Mailloux, David Reinbacher, Michael Hage, Ivan Demidov, Owen Beck… But the CH also has young players who are already there, and among all this great group, there are players who are expected to break out in 2025.

Logan Mailloux

Here is a list of three guys I would like to see have a big year:Logan Mailloux has talent oozing from him. He has some really interesting qualities for a player of his size, and he is destined for a great career in the NHL if he can develop in the right way.Things started off really well for him this year in the American League, and we even saw him get a chance in Montreal. He did well, by the way: the right-handed player scored three points (one goal) in five games, and beyond offensive production, he was solid.

Sure, it wasn’t always perfect when he was in his zone… but that’s something to work on. That said, Mailloux needs to have a strong finish to the season in the American League to come into the next camp with confidence.

If he arrives at camp with confidence, good things will happen.

He has the skills, the physique, and the confidence to become a good player. We all agree that he needs to correct some aspects of his game (especially on the defensive side), but still: when a talented defenseman at 6’3″ and 213 pounds is able to play well, he often can excel in the NHL.

Joshua Roy

But Mailloux needs to reach the next level for that to happen.

It’s funny… but it seems to me that the cases of Joshua Roy and Logan Mailloux are similar. We’re talking about two excellent players… But we’re also talking about two excellent players who need to find a way to be more consistent in their performances.

Joshua Roy shone at the U18 Championships alongside Connor Bedard, and it’s not a coincidence. And if Bedard said that Roy was one of the best players he played with, that’s not a coincidence either.

But we know the deal with Joshua: he doesn’t always seem focused, and his motivation is sometimes lacking. Because for the rest… There’s not much to criticize in his game.

We saw him briefly in Montreal this season, but the result wasn’t very fruitful. Roy – compared to last season – didn’t necessarily seem to be in his place in the NHL, and it appeared to be moving fast at times.

Like Mailloux (again), Roy has the talent to succeed.

And it’s by working on his work ethic that he will be able to succeed.

Joshua Roy gives the Rocket the lead with a great shot! pic.twitter.com/EjIWTHaI0I — RDS (@RDSca) December 21, 2024

Juraj Slafkovsky

Ah, Slaf… Juraj Slafkovsky was drafted first overall in 2022, and we saw exactly why in the second half of last season.

He had a stellar finish to the season alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield and even reached the 50-point plateau. For a 19-year-old player, that’s impressive.

It’s excellent, even… But Slaf has struggled to get going since the start of the season.

He can have good moments… but he can also be invisible for stretches of a few games thereafter. I saved him for last in my text, and there’s a reason: if there’s one player I would particularly like to see break out, it’s him.

He has the hands, the size, the vision… Slaf needs to shoot more often because he isn’t using his shot enough.

He needs to use his skills to drive to the net because he is capable of doing it.With a body like his, he should be even more intimidating to other teams in the NHL.For the CH to be competitive in a few years, the prospects must progress and help the team on the ice.

I’m not counting Slaf among the prospects because he already has experience, but you get what I mean.

Roy, Mailloux, and Slaf are three of the valuable jewels of the organization, and the Canadiens will need these guys in the coming years.